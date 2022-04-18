Gene therapy, the medical revolution that is here to stay

Nazareth Garcia



The Medicines Agency defines gene therapy such as those medicines belonging to advanced therapies and for human use based on genes. That is, it consists of transferring genes to a patient’s cell to cure a disease.

Thus, on February 28, the International Day of Rare Diseases was celebrated, in order to raise awareness and be able to make visible and invest in research for those diseases that affect around 8% of the population.

In order to understand a little more about the importance and relationship between gene therapy and rare diseases, Francisco Molina, senior postdoctoral researcher at FIBAO and Pilar Muñoz, teaching and research staff at the University of Granada, shed light to understand the importance of these advanced therapy drugs in curing these and many other diseases. Both work together with the Rare Diseases Foundation of Almería.

Francisco and Pilar explain what gene therapy is in a simple way: “Gene therapy consists of using genes as medicine. Instead of using medicine, you give the patient a gene so that he can express that medicine or that protein that is missing”. This means that in some way it corrects that fault, since genetic diseases occur because they have one or several faults in certain genes, and therefore, “gene therapy targets the root of the disease, why that disease occurs disease. And that gene can be corrected in different ways, always seeking to have a good, corrected and optimal gene so that it produces the protein that was defective”, concludes María.

It would not be ignorant to ask if gene therapy would be the alternative when there is no specific and particular medication for a certain disease. In this sense, both point out that “it depends on the disease, because there are diseases whose genetic origin is not yet known and it is very difficult that with the correction of a specific gene the disease will be cured. Gene therapy is very specific in diseases where the gene is known to be altered”. In fact, they are currently working and researching Pompe disease. Knowing exactly the genetic error, gene therapy is optimal to be able to correct it.

Personalized medicine?

Researchers say that gene therapy, on many occasions, is defined as ‘personalized medicine’ because “many of the gene therapies are designed for very specific patient diseases, it is personalized. Although it is important to know that a disease can be caused by different genetic alterations.”

The revolution in gene therapy is so great that more and more is being invested in research. In fact, there are more scientific calls in Andalusia for Andalusian Government projects on rare or infrequent diseases. That it has been able to position itself among the country’s investments, according to both researchers, is thanks to “patient associations in Spain, which put pressure on the Public Administration. Although it is also true that many of the advances made in rare diseases shed a lot of light on problems in human biology, and thus advances can be used for many things.“.

Scientific research should be paramount in Spain, because if they can be recycled for others, you can only win. Muñoz points out that “the new technology that is bought for one disease can be used for another disease. Common tools where the only thing that changes is the gene, so it can be used for many others, because even if we talk about rare or infrequent diseases, there are many, around three million.”

Another issue is the high price of these treatments: “Pharmaceutical companies put a lot of money, with more money there is always faster. In the case of gene therapies, since they are so specific and targeted, a clinical trial can cost two million euros since the technology is cutting-edge and the conditions must be specific”.

However, it would be necessary to know who can afford these types of treatments, since if it is the private companies that are committed to research and investment, Spain should rethink public investment, which is conspicuous by its absence, and in contrast, the pharmaceutical companies know well where the profitability is. In this sense, Molina explains that “Pharmaceutical companies do not put money into this because a disease where there is a profitable market margin is more profitable. Pharmaceutical companies enter certain diseases when clinical development has already been done, and this is usually done thanks to the pressure of associations and the fact that there are people in basic research who are committed to these diseases.”

Could cancer be prevented?

One of the common and still unanswered questions is if cancer can one day be cured. In this case, if certain genes can be corrected through gene therapy, ignorance invites us to ask if cancer could be prevented through this ‘personalized medicine’: “We are working on it. Although today it is complicated, but Immune therapies are already circulating.In fact, some practices are now very fashionable where, through gene therapy, a specific receptor is placed that knows how to recognize cancer. What is being done is improving cancer through gene therapy. However, to change the genes of a person with breast cancer, at present, we do not know how to do itMolina explains.

To this question, Muñoz highlights that “There are genes that predispose you to have cancer, but that does not mean that it condemns you. You can have a predisposition to have it, but there are other factors such as environmental or other genetics that make you have it or not. But thanks to practices such as immunotherapy, against cancer you can use your cells to make them stronger. This would already be when you have a certain cancer, you already have the disease, and instead of using chemotherapy or radiotherapy, your C cells are modified to make them stronger“.