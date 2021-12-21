Genenta, anti-cancer debuts on Nasdaq

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Milanese biotech company Genenta makes its debut on the Nasdaq, after the IPO worth about 36 million dollars that saw it go public on December 15 last. A milestone that comes after a development path that has seen the company, spin off of San Raffaele, to raise in its short history (it was founded in 2015) about 30 million from Italian and foreign investors in three rounds of financing.

The company, which is developing hematopoietic stem cell-based cancer therapies with research based at San Raffaele and New York, was founded in 2014 by CEO Pierluigi Paracchi, together with Luigi Naldini, director of the Division of Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cells and gene therapy of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and Bernhard Gentner, hematologist and research doctor at San Raffaele. Last March the company welcomed Anthony Marucci, president and CEO of Celldex therapeutics, to the board, and appointed Richard Slansky, former CFO of Biological Dynamics and OncoSec Medical, as CFO.

The company, founded in 2015, raised around 10 million euros on its debut in the first round of investments; after two years there was a second round of 7 million. In September 2019, Genenta completed a 13.2 million euro round, the third, led not only by the Italian Fidim, but also by from the Chinese private equity Qianzhan investment management, operator with an established track-record in biotech with stakes in various companies in the sector including the Chinese Wuhan Hiteck and the Californian Cappella Therapeutics, Denovo Biopharma.

The ipo was for 2.4 million shares at a price of $ 11.50 each. Genenta also sold 720,000 shares reserved for its current shareholders, again at a price of $ 11.50, for an expected proceeds of approximately $ 36 million. In addition, the company has also opened an option to purchase an additional 360,000 shares which should bring the gross proceeds from the initial public offering above $ 40 million.

Geneta is the second company owned by the Investors Club – one of the main group of business angels in Italy with over 200 entrepreneurs, managers and professionals – to go public, after DirectaPlus on the London Stock Exchange in 2016.