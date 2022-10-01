General Alcañiz defends the military leadership of Santiago Ramón y Cajal at the Academy of Medicine

The Army Lieutenant General, Miguel Alcañiz Comaborn in Maella, defended this Thursday the leadership of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, Nobel Prize in 1906 for his research on the structure of the nervous system, in his speech to enter the Royal Academy of Medicine of Zaragoza in a ceremony held in the Paraninfo.

The 67-year-old Aragonese soldier, who led the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and the Heavy Forces Divisionwas received by the “laudatio” pronounced by the president of the Academy, Luis Miguel Tobajas Asensio.

In his speech, entitled “Leadership of D. Santiago Ramón y Cajal”the lieutenant general currently in the reserve thanked the president of the Royal Academy of Medicine and his entire board of directors for having been chosen as a member of “such a prestigious corporation”, since he valued it not only as a personal distinction but also as a extension is “for the Army”.

Likewise, Miguel Alcañiz focused on the military era developed by the Nobel Prize for Medicine, during which he reached the captain joband his little-known focus of attention was the leadership exercised by Santiago Ramón y Cajal during his time in the Army, where he worked as a doctor, both in national territory and in Cuba.

Ramón y Cajal, in the Monasterio de Piedra, 1919 Barboza Fat Archive

The Nobel Prize had previously been as lieutenant in the Burgos Regiment, located in Lérida, where he came to face the Carlist patrols. Upon promotion to captain he was assigned to the cuban island, where he held command two infirmaries (Vistahermosa and San Isidro) in which he stood out for his humanity, humility and support and help constant to the soldiers stationed there.

Throughout his presentation, the Aragonese military man exposed the large number of occasions in which it was possible to observe how Ramón y Cajal intervened as leader. He detailed that his priorities for him were “the moral and ethical over the technical”. Therefore, the medical officer wanted to lead his team by transforming it through a job where he focused on “guide, motivate and orient” permanently “improving everything he touched”.

The new academic of Medicine concluded his speech emphasizing that the Nobel laureate exercised charismatic leadership, “an invisible energy, a magnet that attracts you”. “Santiago Ramón y Cajal was an inspiring source of work that achieved great results having a clear vision of where science had to go,” concluded the lieutenant general.

Subsequently, the president of the Academy of Medicine, Luis Miguel Tobajas Asensio, awarded the medal to Miguel Alcañiz and handed him the diploma on behalf of the King and he was proclaimed academic of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Zaragoza.