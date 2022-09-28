General Blackout Reported in Cuba (+Video)

Users of social networks and some provincial electricity companies report widespread blackouts throughout the island.

“Authorities of the Electric Union of Cuba report that there has been an opening in the National Electroenergetic System (SEN) and at this time 100% of the circuits of several provinces of the country are disconnected, reported the journalist Cuscó-Tarradell.

He added that “the collapse of the SEN occurred at 5:57 pm, local time in Cuba.”

“The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant came out of the system and cannot synchronize. Followers and colleagues from different provinces of the country such as Holguín, Guantánamo, Granma, Las Tunas, Camagüey, Ciego de Ávila, Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus, Cienfuegos and Matanzas are reported in a total blackout, ”he concluded in his message.

The journalist recommended that “while awaiting official information, all those affected in the country disconnect the electrical equipment in their home until the energy contingency is resolved and the system stabilizes.”

From Villa Clara, the local radio station CMHW, reported that “the authorities of the Electric Company communicate that there has been an opening in the national electricity system and at this time 100% of the circuits in the province are disconnected.”

Here are the statements of the Provincial Director of the Electric Company in Matanzas, Diolvys Sollet Mosqueda, to explain the cause of the failure in the National Electroenergetic System that keeps Cuba without electricity.

Update:

The Technical Director of the Electric Union of Cuba, Lázaro Guerra Hernández, reports on the breakdown in the national electrical system.

«The fault is given in the western, central and eastern links, it is a complex process that must be worked with precision to restore it. This complicated condition is also associated with the complex weather conditions that have affected the SEN infrastructure.

“At the moment, work is being done continuously on the reconnection of the system, the work will be extended during the night of today, Tuesday, and the early hours of tomorrow, Wednesday.”

In the western part of the country, there are a group of transmission lines out of service. The technical director concludes.