General blackout throughout Europe, for Giorgetti the risk of running out of electricity and gas for weeks

In Austria and Spain, local civil protection authorities advised citizens to obtain electric torches and to stock up on gas cylinders, camping stoves and batteries.

There energy crisis that we are going through could have unprecedented implications for all European citizens, and in these days more than ever we are talking about the possibility of a general blackout now anything but remote.

Something like this, but much more ‘in small’, had happened in 2003, when on 28 September at 3.30 am the whole country found itself in complete darkness. The total darkness lasted only a few hours, and the discomfort it caused was all in all limited due to the fact that the accident occurred late at night.

But what exactly had happened, and why it all Italy was she left in the dark? The cause was the simple fall of a tree on an electricity pylon in Switzerland. It took so little to make him stay without light 60 million people.

However, the discomfort was heavy, think of the hospitals, the railway stations, the people stuck on the running trains. In all according to the data of Confcommercio the blackout nearly 20 years ago cost about 100 million Euros of damages.

It was 2003, many things were different from how they are now, starting with communication. Cell phones were used above all to make and receive calls, and to send those SMS that are now practically completely out of use. But what would happen today in the event of a total blackout in Italy? Communications would suffer heavily and almost immediately.

What could happen in Europe in the event of a total blackout?

Of course a lot depends on how long the blackout will last, but it is clear that if it were a matter of a blackout lasting several weeks, as some are already suggesting, then the level of preparation of the citizens becomes decisive.

In some countries such asAustria and the Spain, the possible general blackout throughout Europe had already been discussed in depth several days ago, and only now is it beginning to be talked about with greater attention also in Italy.

Now the fear that a general blackout it unites all European peoples, and in some countries they try to immediately run for cover so as not to be caught unprepared.

It was the same to sound the alarm these days in Italy Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who spoke of the possibility of a blackout that could last several weeks.

In short, it is not a question of the groundless fears of some so-called ‘conspiracy theorist’, and we are not faced with unfounded alarmisms, but it is a concrete possibility and we should all be ready, as far as possible, for the eventuality.

Austria and Spain suggest citizens to gear up

In Italy still no one has given precise indications on what to do to prepare for what is possible energy blackout, but in other European countries the civil defense advised citizens to get flashlights, to stock up on gas cylinders, camping stoves and batteries and while we’re at it, even a supply of candles doesn’t hurt.

Missing would not only be the electric light, but first of all the gas. In fact, everything starts from there, from the scarce stocks that European countries can count on for this winter.

The Minister of Economic Development, the Northern League player Giancarlo Giorgetti, spoke about it without beating around the bush. “A blackout cannot be excluded at a European level with respect to the current structure of energy supply” said Giorgetti speaking from the stage of the national assembly of Confartigianato.

The minister himself then stressed the importance that “at the European level define a plan to avoid the possibility of blackout“.

What are the causes of the general blackout?

If Europe were to remain in the dark for weeks as planned in these days it will be because of the energy crisis, but what are the root causes? The factors that determine this unprecedented and worrying situation, and therefore the causes of a possible general blackout, there are basically two: on the one hand the rebound of the post lockdown economy with a sudden surge in demand, and on the other hand the shortage of gas supplies.

The fact that the gas stocks are not adequate to demand, however, it does not depend only on the rigidity of the winter 2020-2021, but also on some political choices that are not particularly fortunate, not to mention the energy transition process currently underway, which aims to reduce the use of traditional sources by trying to use the most environmentally sustainable sources as much as possible.

The first and most immediate consequence of the first factor in particular is the dear bills we have been dealing with for several months now, and as regards this aspect the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, he explained that “it depends on the trend of the international gas price which continues to increase”.

“We must hope that especially with the Nord Stream from March, gas costs have substantially decreased “, Minister Cingolani continued,” unfortunately it is something we do not control “.

It is true that we have reached record highs with gas futures controlled on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, benchmark of the European gas price, which suffered a increase of + 6.2% as far as 99.2 euros per megawatt hour, and had already reached the maximum of 101 euros.

On the one hand, Italy can count on gas stocks which, although lower than necessary, are slightly higher than those on which Germany, for example, can count, on the other hand, however, it is disadvantaged for the total absence of nuclear power plants. In fact, in our country about 60% of electricity production is linked to gas.

“We’re paying an initial mistake, which lasted decades, of a country that does not have the right energy mix, which has decided to import everything, instead of producing “, said Minister Cingolani,” in six months the resolution of a problem that is twenty years old and which has passed on wrong choices requires more time, less dispute and more collaboration “.

According to Minister Cingolani, the situation in terms of prices and supplies could normalize in March, but the whole winter is involved, and it is not certain that we will be able to get to the end without any ‘setback’. In part it will depend on how harsh the weather will be, but regardless of that, the risk of blackout is just around the corner.

What is being done in Italy to solve the energy problem

It being understood that in order to avoid running out of gas stocks for the winter, European countries rely heavily on Russia, and what if things don’t go right with the president Vladimir Putin the probabilities of a general blackout immediately become more than tangible, let’s see what we are considering doing in Italy.

Europe should come up with some emergency plan, but we certainly cannot wait. The electricity and gas bills hit records which continue to be overcome by new peaks of increase, and the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, he assured that in the event of new price increases, the government “is ready to intervene again”.

The premier made it known in this regard: “to limit increases in the short term and in particular to help the poorest families, we have allocated 1.2 billion euros in June and over 3 billion in September. We are intervening in the budget law and we are ready to continue to do so, with particular attention to the weaker groups “.

“We asked the European Commission to study medium-term solutions, for example on the subject of storage, to limit price fluctuations and risks for businesses and citizens” he said. Mario Draghi.

Not only the blackout is on the horizon for Italy

On Wall Street Italy we read that “we live in a particular context in which it will be crucial to be able to count on political and institutional authority, capable of strong confrontations and mediations at European level”.

It is then highlighted “the inflation at 3% “ which indicates a worrying situation, especially when compared to 6% in Germany. A potentially explosive context that originates, as mentioned, in the sharp increase in prices and gas, which if we also take into account the public debt issue for Italy is even more worrying.

The context in which we find ourselves is explained, as illustrated by Wall Street Italy, in the following equation:

the increase in gas which is driving the prices of the entire production chain and of all commodities to the stars

the increase in the price of commodities affects inflation, pushing it up to 3% in Italy and 6% in Germany

The strong increase in inflation is leading, especially the countries of the North, to ask for the intervention of the ECB

if the ECB were to decide to give in to the pressure and eventually raise interest rates, the issue of public debt would start to become worrying, with scenarios “still very difficult to interpret”.

