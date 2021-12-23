General Contractor and chargebacks of professional expenses

In the interesting document dedicated to the “General Contractor”, recently produced by the Advisory Commission for the monitoring of the Sismabonus, the issue of the recharging of professional expenses to the Client was also touched upon, which must take place transparently and without any mark-ups.

This delicate tax issue was dealt with in some important replies to the Ag. Revenue, on whose conclusions the Commission document expresses agreement.

The following article takes up the main conclusions made by the AdE, which must be kept in mind in order to avoid false, inopportune and painful steps.

The issue relating to the correct methods of recharging to the client, for the purposes of deductibility pursuant to the “Superbonus” legislation (110%), of professional fees “managed” by a General Contractor (“GC”) was dealt with by the Revenue Agency in the replies to the ruling (“RI”) no. 480 of 15 July 2021, n. 261 of 19 April 2021 and RI no. 254 of April 15, 2021.





This analysis is based on the fact that, in certain cases, the payment of fees for professional services that can be deducted (for technical services or even for the affixing of the compliance visa, the mandatory nature of which has been greatly expanded by the recent DL “Antifrodi “157 of 11 November 2021, pending conversion into law)” transits “through these subjects rather than being subject to regulation and financial regulation directly between the final client and the professional.

Read also:

Anti-fraud Decree on bonus deductions for interventions on buildings

The feasibility study is also deductible if the works are then carried out

We remind you that the professional services in some way “managed” by a General Contractor can also cover phases prodromal to the intervention, which happens in the event that a preventive feasibility study is carried out to be proposed to the Client who, on this basis, will decide and will decide (in the case of a condominium) whether to contract out the works.

Even the cost of this study, but only if the works are then contracted out and carried out, can be included among those admitted as a deduction, as expressly confirmed by the AdE in RI no. 480/2021.

Assignments of the GC to third-party professionals: mandate without representation from the Client to the GC

It may occur that the GC directly assigns certain professional assignments in its own name and, in this case, it may recharge the professional fees to the client, on the basis of the contractual agreement entered into between the latter and the GC, in the same amount in which they are been charged by the professional to the GC, applying, moreover, in the chargeback phase, the VAT according to the specific subjective conditions of the law that occur in the specific case (for example, the compensation charged back by the GC to the client will be identical to that invoiced by the professional to the GC with VAT, but will take place with application of the “split payment” if this is imposed by the subjective nature of the customer).

As specified by the AdE (RI n. 261/2021 and n. 480/2021) these re-debited amounts are an integral part of the consideration for the service provided by the GC to the client and, as such, in addition to benefiting from the tax bonus, they will be able to benefit from the option for the discount on the invoice or for the transfer of credit, obviously if required by law for this bonus.

The rules are constantly changing, the indications are not always clear, the sentences often overlap … and this entails the need for a technical update for professionals increasingly, specialized and, above all, reliable. GROUP 24 HOURS And Ingenio have developed a partnership to be even closer to these needs. Thanks to the collaboration on Ingenio you will find a series of news, technical insights, tools and specific solutions for those who carry out the technical profession and need a reliable update. At this LINK the page dedicated to this collaboration, with the summary of the articles published. Within this collaboration a series of articles on the subject SUERSISMABONUS AND GENERAL CONTRACTOR, with the aim of resolving some of the most frequent doubts by Stefano Baruzzi.

More in detail, and as underlined by the AdE in RI no. 254/2021, in the recharging phase it is necessary that the GC complies with the following requirements for the purposes of the Superbonus and the exercise of the option for the “discount on invoice”:

in the invoice issued by the “general contractor” to charge the taxpayer the expenses related to professional services, or in other suitable documentation, the expenses incurred and charged to the customer / beneficiary of the subsidy are documented;

the service is described in a timely manner and indicated the person who rendered it;

the acknowledgment of the discount on the invoice by the GC, also for the recharged costs for professional services necessary for carrying out the work and for carrying out the administrative and fiscal practices relating to the concession, is allowed but provided that the overall effects are the same as those configurable in the hypothesis in which the professionals who rendered the services in question had directly made the discount on the invoice to the client (the taxpayer, beneficiary of the subsidy): therefore, from the fact that this is implemented (of legitimate per se) “triangulation” must not result from alterations of any kind (of the tax effects) with respect to what would happen in the presence of a direct relationship between taxpayer and professional. This means that, with this “triangulation”, shares of costs that would not be deductible in the case of direct billing to the taxpayer cannot become “deductible” and this is the reason why, understandably, the AdE requires an “clarification” and accurate documentation of the costs that are recharged by the GC to the taxpayer.

Basically, in the event that the contract is stipulated between the GC and the professional, the fees due for the professional service rendered must be invoiced by the individual professionals to the “general contractor” and by the latter they are then analytically charged back to the taxpayer who, therefore , receives from the “GC” one or more invoices indicating the said fees for the provision of services purchased by GC on behalf of the client.

Mandate with representation from the Client to the GC

However, it may happen that the Client, after having directly conferred a professional assignment (e.g., but not limited to, the designer and the construction manager), agrees with the GC that it is the latter who must make the related payments in the name and on behalf of the same client.

In this case, the professional must issue the invoice in the name not of the GC but of the Client (the latter being, in this case, to have appointed him).

The GC will then have to charge back to the Client the amount paid (by the GC to the professional), but in this case without the application of VAT as it relates to the particular case of the chargeback of “the sums due by way of repayment of advances done in name and on behalf of the counterpart, provided that regularly documented“, That art. 15, paragraph 1, n. 3 of Presidential Decree 633/1972 expressly excludes VAT from the taxable base.

Non-deductible coordination or direction expenses for bonus purposes

It is important that “implicit” surcharges are not applied by the GC to the professional fees charged back as a margin for its own coordination activity of the professionals and any other companies involved in the intervention, since these surcharges are not considered deductible by the AdE, based on the wording of the law, for the purposes of the Superbonus.

Where the GC intends to apply markups, it will have to declare it in the procurement contract and invoice these economic components explicitly and distinctly and these components, as mentioned, will not be deductible, just as, according to the AdE, any fees for the ” application of the “discount on the invoice” or for the assignment of credit or (Revenue Agency, circular no. 30 / E / 2020) those for the extraordinary coordination activity carried out by the condominium administrators on the occasion of such interventions (and works of extraordinary condominium administration more generally) which, as a rule, is remunerated to them with specific remuneration approved as a percentage or in a fixed amount by the condominium assemblies.

To know more: Within the Smart 24 Tecnici platform, the in-depth analysis “Anti-fraud Decree, news and application methods“.

The special:

SUPERSISMABONUS 110% AND GENERAL CONTRACTOR IN THE LATEST CLARIFICATIONS OF THE MONITORING COMMISSION

The point on the latest issues relating to supersismabonus 110% examined by the Advisory Commission for monitoring the application of Ministerial Decree 58 of 28 February 2017: the eligibility for the tax benefit of interventions on structural elements, or particular situations also placed outside the area of ​​land of the buildings concerned, whose structural degradation can cause a risk for the buildings themselves and the General Contractors and reserved professional activities.

Edited by Stefano Baruzzi



Editorial Plan of the Special