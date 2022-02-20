“General Hospital” actress reported missing found dead in Los Angeles

Los Angeles police said Pearlman was last seen on February 13.

Lindsey Pearlman, actress who had been reported missing last weekend, was found dead this Friday morning in the Hollywood Hills area, Los Angeles police officials confirmed.

According to a press release issued by Los Angeles authorities, the actress, who was last seen on February 13, was unable to return home and has not been heard from since, KTLA reported.

Given this, concerned family and friends, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, they asked the public for help in finding Pearlman.

Update: Lindsey Pearlman has sadly been found dead, the cause of death is yet to be determined. Our sincere condolences to Lindsey’s family and friends of her during this time. https://t.co/9sHWgvKxKa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 19, 2022

Around 8:30 am Friday, officers received a report about a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, and the deceased person was later confirmed to be Pearlman.

Vance Smith, Pearlman’s husband, wrote from his Instagram account confirming the death and thanking those who made an effort in the search.

“The police found Lindsey. She has left. I’m broken. I will share later, but I wanted to thank you all for her love and efforts and ask that you respect her family’s privacy at this time,” Smith said.

No further details about his death have been released at this time.the cause of which is yet to be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Pearlhan, born in Chicago, served as a television actress and stood out for her role in “General Hospital”, “Chicago Justice”, “Empire”, “Sneaky Pete”, “Purge” and “Selena: The Series”, Deadline pointed out. .

According to her website, the actress is a graduate of the Second City Conservatory, who moved to Los Angeles after trying out for a sitcom with NBC and securing a tenure deal with the company. which led her to play a recurring role in “Chicago Justice”indicated Entertainment Weekly.

