General medicine, 23 new doctors. The graduation ceremony at the Busto hospital





BUSTO ARSIZIO – The handover ceremony of the Diplomas of the specific training course in General Medicine for the three-year period 2017-2020 took place yesterday, Thursday 31 March, at the Busto Hospital.

The new doctors

In all, 23 Doctors attended the last part of their specialization course in General Medicine in full pandemic emergency. The training course included theoretical and practical activities on the territory, at the Territorial Social Health Authorities and General Practitioners.

Compliments from Moratti

“Congratulations to the young doctors who are now starting their career to which I wish a lot of satisfaction – he comments Letizia Moratti Vice President of the Lombardy Region -. A generation of new doctors is forming who will bring their freshness and freshness to the profession ability to adapt and interpret the needs of a world that is also changing in healthcare. Happy birthday guys, you are the future ”.

High level of training

“In this historical moment in which General Medicine is looking for new recruits and it is still difficult to balance retirement with the entry of new graduates into the workforce, the delivery of these diplomas takes on an even more relevant significance. I would like to clarify that 12 of the graduated professionals already have a position in the Varese area and 2 in Como – points out Giuseppe Catanoso Medical Director of Ats Insubria -. These numbers allow us to understand that the guaranteed level of training immediately opens the doors of a clinic and we hope that in the coming years more and more medical students will choose this path. Therefore, I thank the graduates for their commitment even in the complicated period of the pandemic and all those who have allowed us to carry out the ceremony “.

The three-year period 2017-2020 saw Asst Valle Olona as the didactic pole of the training course.

From the following three-year period 2018-2021, the headquarters of the Training Center is ATS Insubria which is responsible for organizing the training offer in the area and the provision of educational activities. For the realization of the course, the ATS Insubria Training Center avails itself of the collaboration of ASST Lariana, ASST Sette Laghi, ASST Valle Olona and General Medicine Tutors.

There governance of the training course in General Medicine, since the start of the regional courses, is of Polis Lombardia.

The future of the Health Service

“This is an important moment, a step to implement the provisions of the regional law 22/2021 since the strengthening of the territorial network focuses on the figure of the general practitioner ”he explained Claudio Arici, Medical Director of Asst Valle Olona. Marino Dell’Acqua, Social Health Director Asst Valle Olona stated: “The Regional Healthcare Service, and in particular our territory, needs new forces for general medicine, especially in this moment of change where new skills to young doctors in this area. From the desire to work in multi-professional teams to the use of advanced technologies. Furthermore, the evolution of our health system sees large spaces for action for the figure of the general practitioner and having completed part of the training together with our professionals will certainly benefit them in finding the right place together. The greatest hope I can do to new professionals is to be open and active in the change that is taking shape “.

bust general medicine hospital – MALPENSA24