General medicine, agreement for better coverage of primary care in Tuscany

Florence, April 9, 2022 – Approved the agreement schemereached with the trade unions at the meeting of the regional committee of general medicine last March 22, with which some necessary measures to facilitate adequate coverage of the service primary care and ensure the provision of essential levels of assistance throughout the territory. The document was approved in the last meeting of the council on 6 April, following a proposed resolution by the councilor for the right to health Simone Bezzini.

The agreement provides that, pending the reform of the internship of the training course in General Medicine, in order to ensure adequate and immediate welfare coverage and to encourage the training of doctors in the field, each doctor attending the training course will be able to acquire up to 800 patients in the first year of attendance of the course and up to 1500 patients in the second and third year. Furthermore, in situations in which, due to the difficulties in finding doctors in charge, it is necessary to assign temporary assignments or temporarily increase the number of patients beyond the individual ceiling (up to 1800), in order to facilitate access to the doctor’s office. doctor, thanks to this agreement, doctors who have temporarily taken care of these patients will be assured the support of secretarial staff who will facilitate the booking of visits or the request for prescriptions.

The measurements will be valid until December 31st



2022, in

waiting for the new definitions at national level and pending the entry into force of the new national collective agreement for general medicine signed last January 20. “The adoption of these extraordinary interventions is aimed at guaranteeing assistance coverage at the territorial level in the face of a shortage of doctors of general medicine, with consequent difficulties in assigning conventional and provisional appointments or for replacing the doctors in charge – comments Bezzini -. The document was therefore necessary, despite the fact that the Tuscany Region has already taken important initiatives, such as that of increasing training grants, which, despite being strategic, require such technical times as to not allow to quickly address the shortage situation that many citizens live, especially in inland, mountain and island areas. I thank general medicine for the great collaboration, for example in the vaccination campaign and in the shared guidelines on the new territorial health care “.

“The regional Fimmg welcomes with satisfaction the news of the approval of the resolution, which addresses the problem of the long-standing lack of single-role general practitioners, which is causing shortages of care at a territorial level – he says Alessio Nastruzzi, regional secretary Fimmg -. While waiting for the increase in the number of scholarships for traineeships in general medicine to produce its effects, the Ministry had issued decrees for the use in general medicine of trainees in the specific training course (Cfsmg) before graduation. . However, these decrees risked not allowing the trainee to have an adequate number of assisted persons for the lack of the area in which they had been placed. Correctly, the Region, in agreement with the managers of the CFSMG, has added to this provision an adjustment of the internship pending an overall reorganization that can no longer be postponed. Now it is necessary to face the problem of a more correct use of former continuity of care doctors (now hourly doctors) according to the indications already decided in the AirI of 2012, adopted by the State Regions Conference and by Acn16 / 18 and to find the resources , not only economic, to solve the welfare problem in disadvantaged and very disadvantaged areas “.

“Snami Toscana, a responsible and constructive union – he declares Alessio Lambardi, regional president Snami – made himself available when the Region involved us in the planning of general medicine as well as for the anti-Covid vaccination campaign, promoting it and allowing the Region itself to be in first place for the number of vaccinated people over 80. We would like this activity aimed at helping the population in a critical moment – criticality due to a lack of foresight – turns into a commitment to increase the numbers of access to the faculty of medicine and surgery, of specialization grants and greater attention in the training of professionals who we would like in line with the European community. Precisely in anticipation of this we have given the temporary availability to a maximum increase in the number of patients managed by the family doctor, although this increase in the long term may be the cause of critical issues that could affect the entire health system. For this reason we hope that this change and these improvements can be implemented in the shortest time possible, as we are convinced that an immediate intervention can be of benefit both to the patient himself and to the healthcare professionals who interface with it “.

“The SMI has joined the agreement scheme, once again, for civic sense and ethical spirit, in order to guarantee health care to citizens in compliance with human and constitutional rights – underlines Nicola Marini, regional secretary SMI -. The Italian Doctors’ Union, however, once again strongly points out the serious discomfort of primary care general practitioners due to the dramatic shortages of staff, the bureaucratic jams of questionable regulations, the workloads that prevent the most effective expression of that clinical activity for which they made their choice of life! SMI expresses the wish that an organic, rational and shared reform of territorial health within the framework of public health and the conventional medical relationship will be realized as soon as possible, capable of finally enhancing the profession, offering a streamlined and truly effective service to citizens, starting from the reorganization of the internship of the training course for young doctors, introducing more modern criteria and systems “.