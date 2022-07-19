General medicine and different specialties

General medicine has the task of providing all people with continuous care. Specialists treat diseases by making diagnoses and recommending treatments.

General medicine treats many pathologies, such as influenza viruses, but also obesity, anemia, diabetes and cholesterol. It also deals with infectious, autoimmune and systemic diseases, as well as rheumatic, cardiovascular, respiratory, endocrine, neurological and digestive diseases. The specialist also offers consultations on topics such as addictions and eating disorders.

The specialist in General Medicine diagnoses each type of disease at an early stage, in fact they go to him when the first symptoms and pain are felt. You can also go to a specialist in General Medicine for a simple prevention consultation for any type of pathology. For example, there are pages like Gomermedi, from which you can request an online consultation.

Now that we know about general medicine, let’s talk about some of the important specialties in this sector:

Cardiology

Cardiology is probably one of the best-known specialties in medicine, since it is the subdiscipline in charge of the work and study of the cardiovascular system, in particular the heart. From arrhythmias to heart attacks, congenital problems or heart disease are some of its fields of application. In some cases, it can be linked to another specialty, cardiovascular surgery.

Physiotherapy

We are used to talking about physiotherapy, but not everyone knows exactly what it is, or what a physiotherapist does. The correct term is physiatry, which is a branch of medicine aimed at restoring full function to injured or diseased body parts, affecting the musculoskeletal or nervous system. The physiatrist is, therefore, the doctor who makes diagnoses and coordinates therapies to improve lifestyle through a “technical-motor” approach.

Psychiatry

Psychiatry is a branch of medicine that deals with the study, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of psychiatric pathologies in adult patients. A psychiatrist is a doctor who, after graduating in medicine, specializes in psychiatry following a specific four-year course. The psychiatrist, therefore, deals with all mental health problems, from the most common, such as anxiety or mood disorders, to the most complex, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder.

The psychiatrist is responsible for the entire process of diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of the patient. As doctors, psychiatrists can prescribe a whole series of medical and psychological examinations that, together with clinical interviews with patients, allow them to formulate a diagnosis, establish the correct pharmacological therapy and define together with the patient the psychiatric treatment and the pathway. adequate rehabilitation.

Dermatology

Dermatology is a very broad specialized branch of medicine that studies the skin and its behavior encompassing inflammatory, infectious, autoimmune and oncological pathologies, which are often closely related. They must be recognized, framed correctly and, where appropriate, managed at a multidisciplinary level in which other bodies and systems intervene.

It is advisable to make an appointment with the dermatologist whenever symptoms occur that may be attributable to a pathology that affects the skin, hair, nails or mucous membranes. It is also a good idea to see a dermatologist even if you are only concerned with the appearance of your skin, hair, nails and mucous membranes.

Gynecology

The gynecologist is the medical figure in charge of the health of the female reproductive system. Specifically, it is a doctor specialized in the branch of medicine that studies the physiology and pathologies that can affect the female genital tract, that is, gynecology.

Unlike other specialists, whose consultation is usually only necessary in the presence of certain conditions or pathologies, the gynecologist is in charge of carrying out check-ups even in the absence of disease, in fact, he is the doctor to go to when it is necessary to treat other aspects of women’s health, such as pregnancy, choosing the most appropriate contraceptive method, etc.

Therefore, the tasks of the gynecologist are not limited to the detection of a possible pathological condition and its treatment, but are much more numerous.

Traumatology

Traumatology is the branch of medicine that studies the effects of sudden and violent injuries (trauma) that cause damage to various parts of the body. Traumatology also deals with the study of intervention methods and techniques to restore the integrity of the body itself.

The traumatologist is the doctor specialized in traumatology who is responsible for detecting the extent of traumatic damage to the body and intervening to restore the integrity of the body. This treats all kinds of trauma to which the human body may be subjected. The lesions can have different origins.