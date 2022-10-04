General medicine appointments should not last less than 20 minutes

It has happened to many of us that we spend more than an hour in the waiting room of the EPS while they call us to attend a medical appointment, but when we enter we are seen in less than 10 minutes. This is what the Ministry of Health says about the minimum duration of a general medicine consultation.

In accordance with the provisions of article 97 of Resolution 5261 of 1994, the general practitioner is the basis and the engine of the entire health gear, together with the paramedical and auxiliary personnel, who will be the gateway to the system. for purposes of accessing the other specialties, according to your medical criteria.

Therefore, it will be the general practitioner who, after reviewing the patient’s symptoms and different factors, establishes the guidelines for the promotion and prevention of diseases, so that the consultation should not be less than 20 minutes.

The entity specified that it corresponds to the National Superintendence of Health to exercise the inspection, surveillance and control over compliance with the constitutional and legal norms that regulate the general system of social security in health (SGSSS), as well as that the provision of health services performed under quality standards.

However, in the event that this entity does not comply with the assigned functions, it will be the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation who must ensure the correct exercise of the functions entrusted to public servants through three missional aspects: preventive, intervention and disciplinary functions.