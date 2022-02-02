General medicine. Counter-proposal of the Regions to the Ministry: “In Community Houses and in deficient areas, even dependent doctors”

by LF

The green light on the Health-Regions agreement on the future of family doctors still does not go off. Today the presidents approved a request for modification which provides, without prejudice to the maintenance of the existing conventional regime, the possibility of directly hiring health personnel (and therefore also doctors) for the Community houses and the deficient areas. Now the ball goes to Hope.

02 FEB – The presidents of the Regions and PAs today confirmed the implementation of the agreement for the new role of general practitioners which provides for the confirmation of the agreement relationship for family doctors but with the indication to carry out 38 hours of work at week of which 20 in the study, 6 in the Community Houses and another 12 in the Headquarters of the District but not only.





The Regions, after a long debate, have also agreed to include in the agreement with the Government the possibility of hiring health personnel (and therefore also doctors) with dependency contracts with the NHS for the deficient areas and for the Community Houses.





The proposal therefore unequivocally represents an opening to dependence because it would allow local authorities to directly hire doctors to work in the homes of the community or in deficient areas.





On the dependence of the mmg we recall that the Minister of HealthRoberto Speranza he had always said he was against it but now the front of the presidents has compacted and has endorsed the strong request to move to the dependency of which the Campania Region had become the spokesman.

Now President Fedriga will send the proposal to the Minister who will have to quickly provide an answer to close the agreement and define a rule of law.

