General medicine. Even the Snami proclaims a state of agitation: “From the Government and Regions confusion about the future category”

03 FEB – “Two years after the start of the pandemic, there are no improvements in the state of territorial medicine. General Practitioners continue to make up for the inefficiencies of the system, in particular, with regard to the bureaucratic tasks related to the tracing of Covid 19 patients, swabs, their isolation / quarantine, release from isolation, anti SARS-CoV vaccinations. 2. Additional tasks that we are forced to face every day, in addition to home visits and the management of difficulties by the user to carry out check-ups for chronic diseases (diabetics, heart patients, suffering from bronchopneumopathies, oncologists, etc.) which therefore fall back on completely or almost completely on General Medicine. In addition, General Practitioners perform home visits, INPS and Inail certificates, integrated home care, scheduled home care, etc “. Thus begins the note with which the Snami proclaimed the state of agitation as the other unions opposed to ACN 2016-2018 have done in recent days.





The union then notes that “the economic resources put in place appear largely insufficient to cover even the worsening of the production factors of the category and that there is no response to the territorial structural deficiencies and related incentives”.

Finally, the Snami says he is “alarmed by the ongoing confusion between the Government, the Ministry of Health and the Regions regarding the forthcoming structuring of territorial care. The proposals put forward appear confused and often in contradiction with each other; to this we must add that these proposed measures will have to be inserted within the mission 6 of the PNRR which appears as a mere real estate investment in the area without any attention to medical personnel “.

03 February 2022

