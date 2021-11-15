General medicine. Fismu: “The real objective of the ‘reform’ is not dependence but privatization”

This is the complaint started by the I National Congress of the union held over the weekend in Tivoli (RM). “The lever of change is and will be the single contract of Italian doctors, a long-term work prospect that closes the season of perennial division between managing and affiliated doctors”. Francesco Esposito confirmed to the secretariat.

NOV 15 – To get out of the “false controversies with no real outlets, such as that on the transition to dependence on family doctors, which risks being only a diversion for the real plan A, that is, the privatization of services on the Lombard model”. This is the denunciation of the Fismu union that emerged from the I National Congress held in Tivoli over the weekend.

“On this level – said the national secretary Fismu, Francesco Esposito – we will express our firm opposition. But we cannot be squeezed between preserving the status quo and privatization. The paradox is that in the meantime, and for years, this transition to dependency on 118 doctors has not been allowed in many regions, despite having had the right to do so. The lever of change is and will be the Single Contract of Italian doctors, a long-term work prospect that closes the season of perennial division between executive and affiliated doctors. A single medical ruling class for the government of health. We are clearly talking about an “open construction site” but with a strong idea on the medium term: the contractual paradigm could be the current convention for outpatient specialists which already includes a strong freelance character, however permeating it with some characteristics of dependent work ( starting from the protections). And we could start from a generalized access to all sectors of the NHS with a free-professional para subordinate relationship with a fixed time for all of 38 hours (partly translatable into choices for the primary care sector, in order to safeguard the fiduciary relationship ). It is true that the single contract of Italian doctors requires an in-depth debate and a political and legal path that cannot be exhausted in the temporal space of a congress or in a few months. However, we could start immediately with the unique role of the affiliated area “.

“Chronicity, fragility, aging of the population, the risk, in fact, of future, possible epidemics, call for serious interventions to rationalize the services, a reorganization of the Districts and a real networking of the NHS professionalism, with the implementation of national electronic file, telemedicine, state sharing of data and information. Two axes to work on: centrality of the patient and clinical governance of doctors, with the aim of obtaining proximity, 24-hour care continuity, capillarity, more hospitals of excellence, more territory with intermediate structures and more home care (in the attached report the proposals by area) “.

On a strictly trade union level, Fismu is in excellent health. “After the long pause imposed by the COVID emergency, we are at the first congress of Fismu, constituent. Esposito concluded – It seemed an almost impossible undertaking, especially in a period of crisis in trade union membership. In these two years, all the acronyms have lost affiliates while we have grown. We are present in almost all Italian regions, we are among the first general medicine unions in Calabria, Sicily, Molise, Sardinia, Abruzzo, Lombardy, Campania, Puglia, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Trentino and Tuscany. In 118, area with agreements, we are certainly one of the most representative realities in Italy. We are members of FVM in the medical management section, representing the largest section in Calabria, Sicily and Lombardy. And in recent months, also thanks to a wise policy of alliances starting from those with Cisl, Umi and Uil, different from us but with common objectives and with a shared vision of the rules and the medical world, we can say that we are already at the tables national, regional and corporate. In the outpatient specialization with the friends of UIL we have already returned representative, also growing numerically. Go on like this, for the unity of doctors and for the defense of public health ”.

Esposito confirmed secretary.

During the meeting, the 135 delegates, representing all sectors of Italian public health, unanimously elected the new leaders of the union.

Confirmed the National Secretary, Francesco Esposito (Calabria) general practitioner (see photo), new President Mirella Triozzi, (Abruzzo) 118 doctor, in continuity also the organizational manager and treasurer, the outpatient specialist Vincenzo Morante (Campania), Vice Presidents Marina Mazzero, (Friuli) general practitioner, Franchino Martire (Lombardy), retired.

Honorary presidents Antonio Catalano (Campania), Franca Mirandola (Veneto).

Then Deputy National Secretaries Annarita Ecca (Sardinia) area of ​​the agreement, Stanislaus Bentivegna (Sicily) management area.

The national secretariat includes: Andrea Dominijanni, Head of Management in FVM (Calabria), Cosimo Found (Sicily) Outpatient Specialist Manager in UIL, Antonio Luciano (Campania) Fismu Outpatient Specialist Manager, Francesco Falsetti (Lombardy) Secretary Umi, Ernesto La Vecchia (Molise) Head of Institutional Relations and Communication, Anna Lampugnani (Puglia) Coordination of the Regions, Marco Alise (Sicily) Head of Youth Policies, Except Calì (Sicily), Study Center.

Therefore, the National Directorate was also elected in which, among others, the sector managers are also present (hereinafter).

We also attach the press release on Fismu’s proposals and on the document of the general secretary Francesco Esposito.

SECTOR MANAGERS:

Primary Assistance: Massimo Calisi

Continuity of care: Marco Bruni

Territorial emergency: Emanuele Cosentino

Hospital Management: Claudio Picarelli

Territory Management: Patricia Giosuè

118 and First Aid: Raffaele Gaudio

Health Management: Ernesto Di Francesco

Pediatrics: Maria Francesca Pinna

Doctors in Training: Dario Calì

November 15, 2021

