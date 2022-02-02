General medicine. In a state of agitation, the unions that have not signed the agreement: “Inadequate responses from the Ministry and Regions”

The protest of FP CGIL Doctors and Managers SSN, SMI, SIMET, CIPe Federation – SISPe – SINSPe: “We need a profound reform of general medicine and pediatrics of free choice, focused on multi-professionalism and on taking charge of citizens , which we do not find in the proposal drawn up by the Regions and the Ministry of Health ”. THE LETTER

01 FEB – “We proclaim a state of agitation because we want to work better for citizenship”, the trade union organizations Fp Cgil Doctors and Ssn Managers, Smi, Simet, Federation of CIPe – SISPe – SINSPe declared in a note.





“The unsustainable workloads, aggravated by administrative procedures that subtract precious time from assistance, the fragmented organization, the scarce support of health systems and the lack of contractual safeguards, prevent general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice, to guarantee a multidimensional and integrated health offer “.





“Even the judgment on the 2016/18 National Collective Agreement signed as a priority only by some trade unions, is strongly negative, because it does not respond in any way to the requests of professionals for greater protection, a more efficient organization, greater support from part of the Regions and Companies, and salaries adequate to European standards “add the trade unions. who proclaim the state of agitation.





“Even a possible technical signature of some acronyms will only serve to guarantee representativeness and supervision on regional and provincial tables” they specify.

“We need a profound reform of general medicine and paediatrics of free choice, focused on multi-professionalism and on taking charge of citizens, which we do not find in the proposal drawn up by the Regions and the Ministry of Health” they conclude.

01 February 2022

