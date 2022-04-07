General medicine in Lombardy. Are we at a turning point?

by Giuseppe Belleri

Dear Director,

the 2016-2018 ACN acknowledged, albeit ten years late, the organizational forms envisaged by the 2012 Balduzzi reform, in particular the Territorial Functional Combinations (AFT) to which the ACN delegates two functions:

– the sharing of care pathways, tools for assessing the quality of care, guidelines, audits and similar tools;

– assistance for the whole day and seven days a week to a population not exceeding 30,000 inhabitants, involving all primary care doctors, namely GPs and MCAs.

In the ACN text there are no explicit references to the PNRR but it is clear that its system refers to the restructuring of territorial medicine, promoted by Mission 6 of the Italian recovery found with the Community Homes and Hospitals. The situation of AFT in the area is rather uneven, as shown by the 2018 survey on the application of Balduzzi.

The pandemic highlighted the shortcomings of regional policies, especially in Lombardy where the GPs’ Aggregations were not activated: in autumn 2020 to catch up on the delay, the Territorial Reference Centers or CRTs, aggregations of GPs similar to the AFT, were created. with the aim of coordinating interventions to deal with the pandemic, thanks to which the out-of-hospital management of cases has improved in synergy with the USCA as regards the most challenging cases, after the “earthquake” of the first wave.

In Lombardy the CRTs will be transformed into AFT, they will be able to expand their intervention and constitute the organizational and social tool to promote the professional community of practice and training in the field. In fact, the 2016-2018 ACN will now lead to the complete implementation of the Balduzzi reform throughout the national territory. In Lombardy, after the end of the state of emergency, one of the test benches will be the reactivation of the Taking in Load (PiC) of chronicity, obscured by Covid-19 and due to the lack of interest shown by the hospital managers.

Five years ago the Coop of MG were protagonists of the PiC compensating for the absence of AFT, then as now natural candidates for the management of chronic in the territory in the context of the Community Houses. In the two-year period 2018-2019 the Coops played a significant role in demonstrating that only MG could take on the problem, as evidenced by the empirical results of the reform: about 40% of the GPs in Coop completed 95% of the 300 thousand patient enrollments with PAI and Pact of care (10% of the regional cohort) compared to 5% of subjects who were followed by the specialist Clinical Managers of the hospital Managers.

Despite these positive results, there were some negative implications: at the local level the numerous Coop, founded on the initiative of trade unions or professional associations, have contributed to further fragmenting a category that is already quite divided and isolated, instead of favoring its aggregation from below on practices. peer-to-peer clinics in the spirit of the Balduzzi reform. In addition, a top-down management of the Coop has hesitated in agreements with the counterpart in the name of self-referential pressures.

The reason is intuitive: by their nature, Coop organizations are closed and exclusive organizations, in the sense that they primarily pursue their own efficiency and the legitimate interests of members, while AFTs are of open and inclusive inspiration, addressing all primary care physicians without distinction. , regardless of trade union or association cards, with institutional purposes that are not economic but of a cultural, educational nature, comparison between peers and self-assessment of performances. In this way the AFT will be able to improve the cohesion between the professionals of the area and to favor their integration with the social workers and the outpatient specialists in the Community Homes, as “the aggregations of general medicine and family pediatrics (AFT and UCCP) they represent the guarantee of access and care, while respecting the capillarity and proximity of care to the places where people live “(Monitor, N, 45 p. 23).

In short, with the activation of AFT, the natural evolution of CRTs in Lombardy, a new phase opens in the name of a potential strengthening of territorial medicine in harmony with the innovations proposed by the PNRR; with the ACN 2016-2018 there are the organizational and social premises to archive a decade of regional policies in the sign of disinterest rather than the promotion of primary care, and to trigger processes of innovation and recovery of a role mortified by improvised choices. Provided that the designation of the coordinators and the management are open, participatory and with guarantees of transparency.

Dr. Giuseppe Belleri

MMG and SIMG Animator

07 April 2022

