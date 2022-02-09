General Medicine of Romano di Lombardia: the new director is Francesca Moretti

There General Medicine of Romano di Lombardia has a new Director: she is the doctor Francesca Moretti, former Medical Director of the Department who, since the retirement of the historical head Giuseppe Sala on February 28, 2021, has held the role of acting function.

51 years old next February 12, born in Rome, she graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Milan and Specialized in Infectious Diseases at the University of Brescia and has worked since 2005 in the city center.

“With this appointment, the renewal of the primary staff of the Romano di Lombardia hospital unit continues – he explains Peter AssembergsGeneral Manager ofASST Bergamo West -. Doctor Francesca Moretti is called to head General Medicine, a department that has been involved in the Covid emergency for two years. As an infectious disease specialist, she was called on the front line to assist positive patients, carrying out an excellent job of coordinating the 106 covid + beds. This time the commission proposed the appointment of a doctor already employed by us and already acting in the Department “.

“I thank the ASST Bergamo Ovest management for the appointment and the trust they have placed in me. For 17 years I have been working in the reality of the Romano Hospital, and with pride, I can say that it is well integrated into the territory and that it has always tried to respond to social and health needs, despite the changes and the recent pandemic “. – declares Francesca Moretti, new director – The latter has created not a few shocks in all health care, both from a work and psychological point of view. I hope that the team work carried out also with orthopedists, surgeons, rehabilitators and anesthetists in the past two years of fighting Covid-19, will strengthen and confirm the sense of belonging to this hospital. The corporate climate allows for multidisciplinary team work, and I believe this is the winning horse of this hospital. The hospital is a community patrimony, and must be placed as a guarantee of the desire for health of all citizens by responding to their needs in the forefront. I will try to carry out the corporate objectives in the best possible way, keeping the protection of personal health and the production of responses to the needs of the sick person as central.

Trained and graduated from the IRCCS San Raffaele in Milan, she subsequently specialized at the Spedali Civili in Brescia, where she conducted research and clinical studies, producing numerous publications, which ended with a research doctorate.

Present in the area since 1998 with the replacement of family doctors in the area, since 2005 he has been working as Medical Director in the Romano di Lombardia hospital, after having acquired skills by serving at the IRCCS San Raffaele Research Institute in Milan and in the Department of Diseases Infectious of the Civilians of Brescia.

Active member of the Hospital Infections Committee, he deals with the prevention and control of infections related to health care, participating in the drafting of PDTAs and in the drafting of Company Guidelines. As training referent, he promoted the update until May 2021. In the pandemic period he coordinated and managed the Covid-19 Department of the Roman OP. He coordinates and manages the UOC General Medicine 2 ° consisting of 50 beds, and the Subacute UOS with 18 accredited beds, and is a consultant for general medicine problems and infectious diseases for both wards and clinics.