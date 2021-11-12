Health

General medicine. Smi, Fp Cgil Medici and Simet at the Regions withdraw from the convection: “The current proposal is inadmissible”

The three unions heard yesterday at the Conference of the Regions: “The agreement that was presented to us does not capture the effort made by general practitioners, does not take into account costs, responsibilities and increased workloads, does not offer organizational tools to make the profession more attractive and to stem the exodus abroad of young people “.

11 NOV – “We argued, in the hearing at the Conference of the Regions, that there are no conditions for signing the National Collective Agreement (ACN) for general medicine, as it was presented to us by the public, SISAC, which moreover is applying unclear criteria for the composition of the negotiating table, summoning trade union subjects lacking the necessary representativeness “so Pina Onotri, Secretary General of the Italian Doctors Union, Andrea Filippi, National Secretary Fp Cgil Doctors and SSN Managers, Mauro Mazzoni, National Secretary SIMET give news, in a joint note, of the meeting that took place.

“This ACN does not capture the effort made by general practitioners, does not take into account costs, responsibilities and increased workloads, does not offer organizational tools to make the profession more attractive and to stem the exodus of young people abroad doctors, as well as mass early retirement, does not take into account the need to outline new protections at work, in light of the hundreds of deaths due to the infection from Covid “.

“Furthermore, this draft of ACN does not take into consideration the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Plan and does not find the right synergies with it. This is why we propose an economic bridge agreement, revised in content with respect to the hypothesis of an agreement that has been submitted to us, pending the reform of general medicine envisaged by the PNRR. We will not give up and we will continue our battle for the enhancement of the territorial assistance offered to citizens ”, conclude Onotri, Filippi and Mazzoni.

All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy

