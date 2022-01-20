General medicine. The new agreement has been signed (but it has already expired). Here are all the news

The agreement is in fact related to the two-year period 2016/2018 and concerns about 40 thousand general practitioners. It was currently signed by the majority union Fimmg and by the CISL Medici. Among the novelties, the evolution of the organizational model through the establishment of AFT and the transition to the Single Role of Primary Assistance. The capital increase already anticipated by the 2020 emergency decree has been consolidated. The prison medicine sector is introduced. THE TEXT

20 JAN – Green light to the Acn for General Medicine 2016-2018. As anticipated yesterday, the agreement has for now been signed by the majority union Fimmg and by Cisl Medici with Sisac.

“The FIMMG signs the ACN in the hope that the change will start – he declares Silvestro Scotti – and challenges the policy on the will to evolve and update the role of the general practitioner in coordinating and guaranteeing local primary care and taking care of the socio-health needs of citizens. With the signing of the ACN, FIMMG confirms and consolidates the cardinal principles of general medicine: contracted freelance, fiduciary choice, autonomous organization, and evolves the organizational model through the establishment of AFT and the transition to the Single Role of Primary Care. The entire amount of remuneration is safeguarded and the capital increase already anticipated by the 2020 emergency decree is consolidated. The prison medicine sector is introduced “.

“The ACN 2016-2018 arises from pre-pandemic needs but lays a solid foundation to immediately go to the discussion of the new agreements 2019-2021 and 2022-2024. Contrary to populist and unsustainable positions of some minor trade unions, the FIMMG is firmly convinced that thanks to new financing aimed at the organization such as those provided for by the latest budget law (article 1 paragraph 274) active from 2022, general medicine can be made modern and effective for citizens and attractive for new generations of doctors, improving local care and making the NHS sustainable, fair and universal. These desired new agreements, which we hope can be discussed in a single negotiation, given the emergency needs, since only in this way will they allow general medicine to address the new needs dictated by the PNRR, without however renouncing the fundamental principles of accessibility, capillarity , fiduciary choice and the ability to give answers to the category and citizens. With this signature we want to reiterate a fundamental point: the evolution of General Medicine is done with the Collective Agreements and not with any other measure. Only ACNs can relaunch general medicine for a better future ”.

“Until yesterday the numerous regional contradictions that seemed to want to question the centrality of general medicine in its founding functions had not been definitively resolved. said the Nicola Paoli – National Coordinator of CISL Doctors for General Medicine – who continued: “In the course of the last meetings with Sisac, on the other hand, both the safeguarding of citizens’ right to choose their doctor and the organizational autonomy of category, essential for renewal. On the other hand, the resources of the variable portion not yet disbursed in 2018, putting aside models already outdated in this pandemic phase. By linking the old agreement with the new policy act that we could not discuss as long as we remained closed by the funnel of the 2016-2018 three-year period. Crucial for the signing of Cisl Medici, the financial solution that does not reduce our fixed fee to determine the funds of the variable portion, having found the resources to determine it in the participation through the AFT which, together with the doctors’ surgeries, will finally implement the fundamental hubs for a presence in the vicinity, especially in small municipalities, in inland and mountain areas, in islands and in urban suburbs “.

“And also – continues Paoli – the acceptance, by the whole public part, of a sharing of responsibility on the role and function of the general practitioner in the coming years, central in its capillarity and proximity, without erasing a past that it works and is the driving force and strength of the National Health Service. Functions primarily aimed at prevention, home care, chronicity, which have been entrusted to us, already in the 2018 agreement, by the Regions and which must not be confused with community homes or pharmacies “.

“Does anyone tell us that the agreement was passed and that we had to move on? We do not sign an outdated, loss-making or “inadmissible” agreement at all. This stalemate – says Dr. Paoli – had lasted too long, to the point that in order to secure the territorial reform with the Pnrr, we were thinking of a legislative norm that would go beyond our protracted discussions at Sisac since 2014; and the new policy act that we can now address as a discussion table for the next convention, in order to meet the deadlines imposed by Europe, should be defined even more stringently ”.

“With this act of responsibility also by Cisl Medici, (coordinated in Sisac by Nicola Paoli and with the contribution in the last two years also of Francesco Esposito), on the other hand, we get out of the impasse, – concludes Paoli – we re-launch the challenge of organizational professionalism of a community matrix, and we can immediately return to the table to solve problems that undermine the professionalism of the Doctor, taking time away from taking care of citizens , due to the certification hyper-bureaucratization of improper tasks that would be incumbent on other categories, primarily the health companies themselves. Counting on additional resources for study staff, our nursing staff, and digital technology available to our general practitioners “.

“A goal reached after a long and demanding negotiation and which contains important innovative aspects for local medicine with respect to which further developments await us also in light of the provisions of the National Resilience Plan. I thank the trade unions and Sisac for the important work they have done ”. This was stated by the President of the Conference of Regions, Massimiliano Fedriga, commenting on the signature of the ACN.

“The Agreement signed – he explained Davide Caparini, President of the Regions – Health Sector Committee and Councilor for Budget of the Lombardy Region – involves important innovations for territorial assistance, such as the multi-professional organizational forms and functional aggregations of general practitioners that represent the basis for the new models outlined by the Pnrr. The agreement governs the single role that integrates the functions of the primary care doctor and continuity of care.

Other innovative aspects such as the new contestation procedure, the regulation of assistance in prisons, the substantial rationalization and simplification of the text must then be underlined – concluded Caparini -.

“Today, after years of delay, the National Collective Agreement (Acn) for the two-year period 2016-2018 for general practitioners was signed. “A duty that will make it possible to secure, also legally, the doctors who, despite the contractual vacation, have had to work in these years of health emergency. A purely technical step that opens a new phase of negotiations “. This is the comment of Francesco Esposito national secretary of the Italian Federation of Medici Uniti-Fismu, affiliated with Cisl Medici, a trade union signatory of the ACN, who wanted to reiterate the urgency to start immediately with the new trading season: “It is essential to fill the delay accumulated in recent years pandemic emergency: we worked without NCA, we had to put on our helmets and stay on the front line with shameful and inadequate compensation, with bridging agreements on vaccines and tampons, overburdened by improper bureaucratic tasks and with outpatient clinics stormed by patients “.

“We have seen our colleagues get sick, many, and many others die. Two years of real trenches and tragedies – continues the National Secretary Fismu – but for short-sighted corporate interests, we have been blocked for months on an already outdated contract, I repeat relating to 2016-2018, instead of starting to talk about resources, allocations of the PNRR, of urgent reforms of primary care, continuity of assistance, territorial emergency-urgency (118) “.

“Today – concludes Esposito – the word has been put to an end to this malapolitics of the block, the technical signature of this Acn allows the opening of new negotiations. At that time we hope there is more political foresight by looking at the needs of all doctors and the protection of the health of citizens, no to the ‘little games’ of union cards. It will not be easy: the act of address has some lights, full time and unique role and no escapes forward on addiction, but also a lot of shadows. But it is our duty to make proposals and fight. We start from this harsh pandemic experience and from the need to give answers to the category to try to start a reform of our public health. United we can do it, divided the ‘gimmicks’ and the privatizations of the Regions and the policy of dismantling the NHS will prevail ”.

“The principle that the convention is the instrument to regulate the relationship with freelance general practitioners has been crystallized – says the president of Enpam Alberto Oliveti – and the principle that the patient has the right to choose the doctor of his choice and to have free access to it was reaffirmed “.

“This agreement, even if it relates to the period 2016-2018, is very important for the present and for the future needs of citizens and the country – adds Oliveti -. It is in fact an important element because it constitutes the prerequisite for the subsequent negotiation, which will have to take into account the implementation of the PNRR ”.

January 20, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

