General medicine. There is no agreement between the presidents of the regions on the document developed by the Ministry and Health Councilors. And the front of those who propose addiction is widening

by Luciano Fassari

It seemed all done but just in view of the finish line the governors did not find an agreement on the guidelines for the family doctor of the future. Tomorrow a new meeting with Minister Speranza to find the right balance. Campania was the first to relaunch the transition to dependence, followed by Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, which at least ask that the addiction be optional for the same mmg. On the opposite front in defense of the Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Piedmont document

25 JAN – The document dictating the new directors of the new role for family doctors had to be approved last week by the Conference of Regions. A proposal that essentially provides for a time of 38 hours per week (of which 20 per study, 12 in the districts and 6 in the Community Homes) but with a relationship that remains of an agreed nature with the confirmation of the trust relationship with patients.





It all seemed done also because the drafting of the document had been shared between the Ministry of Health and the regional health councilors with the (more or less digested) agreement of the major trade unions. The ok would have started the path with a rule of law to which the document would have been anchored, which would have represented a real act of address to start the negotiations of the new convention after the ‘old’ was signed just last week ‘Acn 2016-2018.





The only knot to be resolved seemed to be the Ministry’s will to insert a clause in the law that assigned the Ministry the right to replace the Regions if within 6 months an agreement was not reached with the trade unions on the new convention in order not to risk not to respect the timing imposed by the Pnrr.

But right on the finish line, when the document approved by the councilors reached the presidents’ table, everything was blocked. According to what we learn, the Campania Region has been leading the front of the no, which would have judged the interference of the Ministry of Health on regional competences inappropriate given that it is the Regions-Health sector Committee to write the Address Act. Furthermore, according to the Region, the document as presented would be too oriented to protect the will of the main trade unions and that the only path that should be taken instead is that of dependence.

A position, that on dependence which, according to what we learn, would also be appreciated by regions such as Tuscany and Veneto with Lazio which would at least like to include a possibility of choice on the part of professionals.

Defending the document, on the other hand, are the leading regions of the Health Commission (Emilia Romagna, Piedmont and Lombardy) which actively participated in the drafting, judged to be a virtuous compromise.

And here tomorrow morning there will be a meeting between the Regions and the Minister of Health precisely to unravel the clouds and accelerate on the only real health reform of the NRP.

January 25, 2022

