General Medicine Training. Snami: “Immediately a reform”

29 APR –

The Autonomous Union reaffirms its positions on the situation of the Training Course in General Medicine.

“These days-he says Angelo Testa, national president Snami, – it emerges even more than before how each region is derogating from the collective agreements signed between the state and the trade unions, applying its own rules and regulations on the basis of an emergency state or one’s own wishes. Among others, the topic concerning the ceiling for general practitioners, sometimes mandatory. As a trade union, we believe that comprehensive, fair and uniform provisions are necessary throughout the national territory. Even if the problem of shortages, known for some time, has left millions of citizens without a family doctor, immediate buffer solutions must be sought but in compliance with training, and without the obligation to accept deficient areas.

“It is urgent that the convention be fully included in a process of reform of the training course that is increasingly practical and no longer observational. – he adds Federico Di Renzo, in charge of the National Young Doctors Snami – in which all incompatibilities are removed, the diploma becomes a specialization title in general medicine and the scholarships paid to doctors are at least equivalent to those of the other specializations. The immobility of politics must not fall once again on young people who are already suffering from a qualitative decrease in training activity due to the pandemic emergency. “

“A reform is needed immediately – concludes Angelo Testa – which enhances quality and skills as well as guaranteeing professional dignity for the whole category, also to avoid that, once the training funnel is over, all colleagues choose more profitable scholarships in courses releasing a specialist title, depleting the territorial care of the most precious resources. “

April 29, 2022

