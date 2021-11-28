General medicine training. The deadline for scrolling course rankings has been extended to 150 days
This was established by a decree of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza just published in the Official Gazette. The measure is valid for the three-year course 2020-2023. THE DECREE
26 NOV – “Limited to the specific training course in general medicine referred to in the three-year period 2020/2023, the ranking of suitable candidates can be used by each region and by the Autonomous Province of Trento no later than the maximum term of one hundred and fifty days from the start date of the relative training course, to assign, according to the order of the ranking itself, the places that have become vacant due to cancellation, renunciation, forfeiture or other reasons. Missed course days must be made up for and regularly paid, in compliance with the minimum limit of 4,800 hours and thirty-six months ”. This is what has been established by a decree of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, just published in the Official Gazette.
The extension was made necessary “for the functionality of the courses and to ensure the coverage of all the places that will become vacant due to cancellation, renunciation, forfeiture or other reasons by the students, as also represented by the regions”.
November 26, 2021
© All rights reserved
Other articles in Jobs and Professions
Online newspaper
health information.
QS Edizioni srl
VAT number 12298601001
Via Boncompagni, 16
00187 – Rome
Via Vittore Carpaccio, 18
00147 Rome (RM)
Cesare Fassari
Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto
President and CEO
Vincenzo Coluccia
General manager
Ernesto Rodriquez
Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– VAT number 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration at the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 22/05/2013
All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy