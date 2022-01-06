General Motors launches loads of 90: here is Silverado and Equinox EV. It starts at $ 30,000 | CES 2022

General Motors had promised big announcements at the CES 2022, and so it was. For several years the American company has loved to keep wild cards to play during the opening conference of the Las Vegas kermesse, and this year too it has maintained this ritual.

The CEO Mary Barra has removed the veils a Silverdado EV which, as the abbreviation makes it perfectly clear, will be the first fully electric Chevrolet-branded pickup. Obviously there is the base Ultium platform, in common among all the brands managed by GM, which had already made its debut with the new electric Hummer.

There are already working prototypes, which appear very close to a production version, while the commercial model will arrive in spring 2023, first in version WT, from work, followed by RST First Edition, at the end of 2023. The latter will be a special version, and also quite expensive with its own $ 105,000, but over time the range will become broad and complete, starting with $ 39,900, across all price ranges in $ 10,000 brackets.

On the technical specifications front, for now we know that GM expects approx 640 km of autonomy for single charge, for both versions. The powertrain will be able to unleash up to 664 hp of power, and through the Wide Open Watts Mode it will take only 4.5 seconds to reach 100 km / h. The charging specifications revealed are also excellent, with direct current up to 350 kW. Then, for a pick-up, the possibility of powering external equipment, up to a power of 10.2 kW, is inevitable.

There is still no data on the battery, but considering that the platform will always be the Ultium, of which we now have a good deal of information, there could be configurations in steps of 50 kWh, up to 200 kWh. The interiors are also interesting and modern, with a 17 “main display, while the instrument cluster will be 11”, all animated by a dedicated version of Linux, called Ultifi. Also present is the advanced Super Cruise assisted driving system.

By the end of the presentation for General Motors showed another car, as a sort of “One More Thing” in the style of Steve Jobs. Also in 2023, towards the end of the year, the Equinox EV, electric version of a very popular name in the United States, which promises to be a game changer, especially for the price, with starting at $ 30,000. Not the first time that GM has made similar promises, and in the past had kept them, with the $ 35,000 cost of the Chevrolet Bolt, one of the first high-volume production electric cars in history.

For this compact SUV, Americans will have two trim levels available, LT and RS, all once again based on the Ultium platform. The specifics are not known at the moment, which will be revealed later.