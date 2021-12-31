General practitioner also for homeless citizens: law approved in Emilia-Romagna. It is the first region in Italy

L’Emilia Romagna it is the first Italian region to provide a general practitioner also for citizens who are homeless. The junta, last December 29, gave the definitive go-ahead to the provision, according to which Italian citizens without a home, not resident in countries other than Italy and without any health care will be able to register with the health register for the choice of the general practitioner and to have guaranteed – like everyone – the so-called Lea, the “essential levels of assistance”.

“A fundamental right, that of health, that cannot be denied to anyone and that an institution has the duty to guarantee to everyone”, declared the vice president with responsibility for Welfare, Elly Schlein, and the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini. “This is the public and universal health care that we want and for which we work every day, together with the territories. A health care that guarantees assistance and care to all its citizens, without any kind of distinction “.

The choice of a general practitioner is for a fixed term and is valid for one year, provided that the citizen’s presence on the regional territory remains. It is certified by issuing the registration form of the regional health service by the health registry. To obtain it, the homeless person must go to the health registry with a form issued by Social services of the Municipality who certifies that he / she possesses the required requisites, bringing with him his / her identity document and / or the Tax Code and / or the extract of the birth certificate. They will be the Social services of the Municipalities to take charge of eligible citizens and follow them in the formalities necessary for registration and choice of doctor.