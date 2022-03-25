General practitioners: 25 new graduates

For 25 professionals and professionals, the 2017/2020 three-year specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2017/2020 for the educational center of Bergamo officially ended yesterday (23 March) – with the collection of diplomas at the headquarters of the Bergamo Health Protection Agency. . To deliver the certificates, Dr. Enrica Capitoni, hospital referent of the course, together with Massimo Giupponi (ATS Bergamo), Alessandro Colombo (Polis Lombardia), Beatrice Stasi (ASST PG23), Guido Marinoni (Order of Doctors of Bergamo), Anna Pozzi ( didactic coordinator of the Bergamo campus) and Ovidio Brignoni (didactic coordinator of the entire regional course).

These are the doctors and doctors Ambrosini Veronica, Baldanova Tatiana, Bassanese Giulia, Chiappamaria Elena, Cupi Vera, De Bernardis Gaia, Facoetti Marianna, Gallotta Anna, Giannetta Giorgio, Grieco Felice, Lanzini Tanya, Manzoni Daniela, Marini Paola, Menegardo Francesco, Menghini Luca, Musitelli Giorgio, Pagnoni Licia Maria, Palazzi Sharon, Paonessa Lorenzo, Saradih Abdul Halim, Scalvini Chiara, Tartufari Adriana, Tripoli Vincenzo, Villa Giulia, Zampatti Francesca.

“Today we deliver the diplomas that close the training course started in 2017 – commented Massimo Giupponi, general manager of ATS Bergamo – I thank you for having completed this process and for having been willing to give a hand to territorial medicine in difficult years. Your training has been strongly impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic: you have given an important contribution, on the field but also to the ATS Bergamo call center and beyond. Thanks for staying here. We are working on two themes: on the one hand that territorial medicine is linked with the other realities of the territory in all their expressions; on the other hand, the activation of the community house which constitutes a great bet from an organizational point of view, a place that can help the connection and networking of services “.

“Two words: thank you and help. Thank you because you started according to a model that has changed in the meantime and in that crossroads that was Covid, in uncertainty and confusion, without holding back. Help means give us a hand: the course is no longer to become a GP but it is a GP course. Having done the internship here means having links at your disposal, this community of professionals must not disperse but be useful to those who will arrive after you “, so was Alessandro Colombo, director of the Polis Lombardia training academy for the Lombard social and health service.

Dr. Anna Pozzi, didactic coordinator of the Bergamo campus: “I am pleased to see you again: we have not met since we discussed the theses online. Your course year was special: during the pandemic you spared no effort between Usca, contact tracing and more. Time has flown, the theses were very beautiful and busy, appreciated by the Commission. Now the great challenge of changing family medicine awaits you. But let us always remember the relationship of trust between doctor and patient, as well as the capillarity that serves the territory “.

Ovidio Brignoni, didactic coordinator of the entire regional course, recalled how “Bergamo is a territory that has given a lot to general medicine: very important written works have been done and significant and unpublished experiences have been born. You are the backbone of local medicine. You can no longer work alone: ​​you have to open up and work in a dimension that is not just that of the doctor / patient relationship. It is necessary to expand to the dimension of the community “.

“I believe in training and I like the role my ASST plays in training: we are a teaching hospital. We are also home to English-language medical degrees and have health professions degree programs – pointed out Maria Beatrice Stasi, general manager of ASST PG23 – Today the challenges are many: the law 22 foresees an important passage with the ASST that will have to establish the districts that will host the GPs and give birth to the new primary care departments. The time has come to overcome the fences, to share spaces and knowledge. Good work but, above all, goodbye ”.

“It is true that the commitment is strong but you have chosen the best piece of our profession – concluded Guido Marinoni, president of the Order of Doctors of Bergamo – Because you are independent with your patient, because you have a personal relationship that is a relationship of trust. Also start doing it now, when the community house is born: a huge opportunity. You really have the chance to build the new general medicine ”.