General practitioners, 46 new graduates in Brianza

There are 46 new general practitioners (GPs) who have graduated from the specific training course in General Medicine at the Ats Brianza center. It is hoped that most of them will accept the inclusion in the many vacant positions in Brianza.

Among the most critical situations that of Limbiate, where there are over 4000 patients still without a doctor. In Cogliate instead, the retirement of a doctor without adequate notice it has created great inconvenience to many citizens, especially the elderly.

The students, coming from the 3 distribution points of the Asst of the Polo Ats Brianza (20 of Asst Monza, 13 of Asst Brianza and 13 of ASST Lecco) in these 3 years have carried out more than 4,800 hours of clinical, outpatient and theory practice.

“The newly graduated doctors are the first to have spent the entire three-year period in the Ats Brianza campus – underlines Dr. Carmelo Scarcella, general manager of Ats Brianza – it was a new path for our agency which worked in a coordinated way with the three Asst of Monza Lecco and Brianza. These doctors, trained in the provinces of Monza and Lecco, we hope that they choose to stay in our territory to carry out their new profession by exploiting the relationships born in recent years with Ats and Asst “.

Another 74 general practitioners in Brianza in the next two years

In the meantime, the 2019/2022 three-year courses continue with 51 students and 2020/2023 with 23 students and the entry of the next three-year period 2021/2024 is expected.

The situation of general practitioners in Brianza is particularly critical. In Limbiate there are 6 places to be covered, 3 in the center, one in Mombello and 2 in the Giovi Village. A doctor has just passed away due to retirement in Cogliate and now his clients must necessarily move to Lazzate, Misinto or Ceriano Laghetto.

To date, there are about 130 thousand Brianza without a general practitioner. Over 700 family doctors will retire this year in Lombardy.

