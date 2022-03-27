General practitioners, change later this month

On March 31st some general practitioners who work in the province of Belluno and Ulss will retire. all territories, despite the difficulty due to the lack of professionals who choose family medicine.

These are some of the medical changes scheduled at the end of the month:

Dr. LUISA SCARROCCHIA (Belluno, Limana, Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene): Ulss, with the help of the Municipality of Limana, is looking for premises to be made available to one or more doctors available to carry out their activities in the municipality same. In the meantime, the patients are invited to choose one of the doctors available in the local area (letter with modality of choice already invited through the Post Office).

• Dr. CRISTINA ANDRICH (Belluno, Limana, Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene): solutions are still being sought to maintain the clinic in Castion also through a dialogue with general practitioners in the Belluno area and the municipal administration. Dr. Canton confirmed her presence in the Castion clinic until May 31 on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

• Dr. VALTER TOMASELLI (Alto Agordino): medical assistance in the area will be guaranteed through doctors with a defined and provisional assignment (the patients will be assigned ex officio). From April 1st, Doctor Camilla Semenzato takes up service with a temporary appointment and clinic in Livinallongo. From 1 April, Dr. Luca Favero, already with a temporary appointment, will carry out his activity with clinics in Cencenighe and Alleghe.

• Dr. EVANDRO BERTELLE (Cesiomaggiore, San Gregorio nelle Alpi, Santa Giustina, Sedico and Sospirolo): patients will have to choose one of the doctors available in the area.

• Dr. BARBARA MUSSOI AND ALESSANDRA RULLI (Feltre, Alano di Piave, Pedavena, Quero Vas and Seren del Grappa): from 1 April they will have a definitive assignment and will both practice in the Pedavena clinic. Patients, therefore, will have to make the choice of doctor again.

In general, Ulss Dolomiti reminds us that:

• it is possible to check the availability of doctors in real time by connecting to the following link https://salute.regione.veneto.it/servizi/cerca-medici-e-pediatri;

• through the regional electronic health record it is possible to quickly choose a new doctor.

For the specific methods of choosing each area, follow the instructions sent to your home and posted in the clinics of the professionals concerned.