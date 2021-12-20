General Practitioners Michelangelo Tortalla and Domenico Bossolasco cease their activity – www.ideawebtv.it

On December 31st, dr. Michelangelo Tortalla with a studio in Fossano and Domenico Bossolasco with headquarters in Savigliano.

Healthcare patients will have to choose a new general practitioner from among those present in the local area in the following ways:

by calling the choice and revocation counters (Fossano 0172 699246, Savigliano 0172719155-0172719481-0172719482; Racconigi 01728217704) and following the instructions that will be given by the employees; by sending via e-mail the request for a medical change together with an identity document to the following addresses, according to the territorial jurisdiction determined by the residence of the client:

Through the portal www.salutepiemonte.it – ​​my doctor (it is necessary to have national credentials: SPID, CIE or TS-CNS / digital certificate).

Going in person to the District counters with the following documents:

TEAM card. Identity document or possible proxy in the case of registration by a person other than the entitled person, with the documents of the delegate and the delegating party. The proxy form is available at the counters or on the website of the ASL CN1.

Please note the use, in the case of choice at the aforementioned counters, of a special mask and the maintenance of social distance, as well as by ministerial legislation.