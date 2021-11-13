General Practitioners will also be operational since Monday

With over 900,000 administrations, the anti COVID vaccination campaign in the province of Foggia has now passed the emergency phase.

Thanks to an intense and incessant teamwork, 87.7% of the population over the age of 12 received the first dose, 76.8% completed the vaccination cycle.

Therefore, a new course of the vaccination campaign, both in regime and institutional, has started, characterized above all by the administration of third doses.

The vaccination network of the ASL Foggia

To receive the booster dose, citizens of the province of Foggia have the entire vaccine network available as follows:

Population Vaccination Points (PVT),

Mobile units that ensure the administration in small municipalities;

General Practitioners who have just signed a new agreement with the Region for their involvement (on a voluntary basis) also in the administration of the third dose;

Pharmacies (on a voluntary basis).

Citizens will be able to freely choose where to carry out the third dose, bearing in mind that:

General practitioners will be operational from Monday 15 November;

The pharmacies will enter the field immediately afterwards, as soon as the telematic procedures preparatory to the start of the activities have been completed.

Administration by general practitioners

General practitioners will be able to vaccinate:

in their office or at the hubs their self-sufficient clients (according to the age groups provided for in the ministerial office: at the moment all people over 60 who received the second dose at least 6 months ago) and frail people (over 18 who have received the second dose at least 6 months ago);

non self-sufficient people over eighty and people with severe disabilities at home.

All citizens can contact their general practitioner to receive useful information for administration and organize the vaccination session.

Those assisted by general practitioners who do not adhere to the initiative can also ask the same doctor for instructions on how to carry out the vaccination.

COVID and flu vaccination

It should be noted that there are no contraindications to the simultaneous administration (in the same vaccination session) of the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine.

It is therefore possible to receive the two vaccines at the same time or at different times, at any distance of time.

Reorganization of Population Vaccination Points

21 PVPs are operational in the province of Foggia.

The details of the offices follow, containing the latest updates relating to the municipalities of San Giovanni Rotondo, Torremaggiore, Cerignola, San Severo and San Nicandro Garganico.