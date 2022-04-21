General strike of 22 April, stop from transport to school: here are the timetables

Tomorrow Friday 22 April 2022 it is expected national general strike in all sectors, from transport to school to health and workers from all public and private services are involved.

The abstention from work was proclaimed by the Cobas Workers ‘Association, but also extended throughout the national territory to other trade union associations such as the Federation of worker drivers, organized metalworkers, the general class union, Slaiprolcobas and the self-organized workers’ union.

Naples will of course also be involved and could be at risk the meter line 1 and line 2, le funicularsthe cumana and the circumvesuviana and road transport, that is bustrams and trolley buses.

Meanwhile, remember that on April 28 there will be one ANM vehicle strike.

The reasons for the strike

The strike, which will have repercussions on many aspects of the essential life of the country, was called to protest against the rises in recent monthsmainly due to the war in Ukraine.

Increases in the cost of basic necessitiesfuel and electricity and gas supplies are putting a strain on both the distribution of goods and the purchasing capacity of citizens, as well as the difficulty in providing essential services.

A demonstration will be scheduled in Rome for 2 pm at Piazza della Repubblica.

The transport strike and service hours

Of course, to create more chaos there are the transport whose abstention provides for specific time slots.

Air and Airports Transport Strike

Major inconveniences expected for air transport, with a continuous stop for the whole day that will also involve the airport staff.

Stop time: from 00:01 to 22:59 on April 22nd

Strike of maritime transport and ferries

Unlike air transport, the transport by sea will last 24 hours and will vary according to the first departure time, involving transport starting from 1 hour before the first departure.

They are an exception transport to the smaller islands, which instead will be stopped for the whole day without constraints on departure times.

Stop time: 24 hours starting from 1 hour before the first departure and from 00:01 to 23:59 for transport to the smaller islands.

Strike of subways, circumvesuviana, trains and trains

Similarly to air transport, railways and staff on rail will also cross their arms throughout the day without time constraints.

This strike may involve metropolitan services, such as Metro 1 and Metro 2 of Naples, while they are currently excluding changes to the circulation of long-distance trains.

Trenitalia (which manages the Naples metro line 2) and Trenord have communicated that they foresee a poor adhesion to the strike, therefore the services should be minimally affected.

Stop time: from 00:01 to 23:59 on Friday 22 April

Guaranteed bands: from 6:00 to 9:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00

Ring road strike, motorways and motorway personnel

The motorway strike will also involve the Naples ring road, as it is under the responsibility of Autostrade. Unlike the others, it will start already on Thursday 21 April.

Stop time: from 22:00 on Thursday 21 April to 22:00 on Friday 22 April

Summary table of transport strike timetables

Sector Start time End time Guaranteed bands Planes 00:01 of April 22nd 23:59 on April 22nd no Sea Ordinary transport:

24 hours starting 1 hour before the first departure Transport to smaller islands:

00:01 of April 22nd Ordinary transport:

24 hours starting 1 hour before the first departure Transport to smaller islands:

23:59 on April 22nd no On Iron 00:01 of April 22nd 23:59 on April 22nd Morning: from 6:00 to 9:00

Evening: from 18:00 to 21:00 Highways 22:00 on April 21st 22:00 on April 22nd no

Also stopped the school department between strike and membership

Participation in the strike also by the whole ATA teaching staffby joining the strike on April 22nd, but an abstention will also be scheduled for Saturday April 23rd due to the conditions in which the ward has been in force for over two years now.

Strike proclaimed by the CSLE Confederation.

Stop time: all day of April 22nd and all day of April 23rd

Blocking of health care, save essential services

The sanitaryliterally brought to their knees by the pandemic without adequate support from public bodies.

The minimum services will be guaranteed, such as first aid, civil protection and essential services, but the deferred services could be postponed.

Stop time: probable inconveniences for the whole day of April 22nd

Also blocking the collection, production, logistics, transport and distribution of goods

The adhesions of the sectors around the production, distribution and marketing of goods are not yet clear, but the basic union union has already joined so it is there will likely be many slowdowns.

The union will also be present at the demonstration in Rome.

Stop time: not yet defined.