General table of positions and results of Day 13 of the Clausura 2022

This Monday, April 11, the activity of Day 13 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Liga MX was closed, leaving the Tuzos from Pachuca and the UANL Tigers again at the top of the general table.

One of the most important novelties in the Mexican soccer classification is that the Águilas del Club América, after their victory over the Bravos de Juárez, already appear in the playoff zone for the first time this season, placing in 11th place. .

The one who still hasn’t lifted is Chivas, because the team from Guadalajara was tied at the last minute by the Red Devils of Toluca at the Nemesio Díez Stadium; result that left them one more week out of the playoff zone.

In individual scoring, André-Pierre Gignac continues to lead with ten goals so far in Clausura 2022, followed by Nicolás Ibáñez with eight goals and Leonardo Fernández with six goals.

On the issue of relegation, Juárez, Tijuana and Mazatlán seem “condemned” to pay the three fines at the end of this season, as clubs like Necaxa and Querétaro are already increasingly separated from the bottom.

The results of Day 13 of the Closing Tournament 2022

Atlas 2 – 1 Necaxa

Puebla 2 – 2 Pumas

Mazatlan 1 – 1 Cruz Azul

Atletico San Luis 2 – 0 Leon

Toluca 1 – 1 Chivas

Striped 1 – 0 Saints

America 3 – 0 Juarez

Queretaro 0 – 1 Tigers

Pachuca 0 – 0 Tijuana