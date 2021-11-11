Generali, 9-month profit of 2.25 billion. Post offices, revenues up by 7.3%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Day of quarterly reports in Piazza Affari, with the accounts of Generali and Poste Italiane. In the nine months, the Leone insurance group recorded a net profit up 74% to 2.25 billion at the top of the consensus range. The operating result was 4.4 billion (+ 10%), thanks to the Life, Asset Management and Holding segments and other businesses. The contribution of the Non-Life segment was resilient, despite the catastrophic claims. Gross premiums reached 54.9 billion (+ 6.4%): in Life + 6.5% in Non-Life + 6.2%. The Solvency Ratio remains solid at 233% (224% in the whole of 2020).

The 2021 strategic plan confirmed

“These results, fully in line with the successful completion of the Generali 2021 strategic plan, represent a solid basis for the new three-year plan that we will present to the market on December 15,” said Group CFO Cristiano Borean, commenting on the data. «From the point of view of market activity, we continue to observe and look for opportunities. We are allowed by the fact that, having not completed the Cattolica takeover bid entirely in cash, there is a surplus compared to the initially planned expenditure. By deducting the commitment for the payment that we will make for the purchase of the assets in Malaysia, we still have around 1 billion euro in cash for redeployment activities ».

Post office, revenues up 7% in the third quarter

The Poste Italiane group in the third quarter of the year recorded revenues up 7% to 2.8 billion; in the nine months the growth was 12% to 8.4 billion. The operating result for the third quarter was up 18% to 566 million (and up 30% in the nine months of the year to 1.6 billion). Meanwhile, the group confirms the distribution of the interim coupon of € 0.185 (+ 14%) and reiterates its entry into the energy market expected in 2022. Net profit, in the quarter, rose by 14% to 401 million (up 31% to 1.2 billion in the nine months of the year). The group has revised its profitability targets for 2021 upwards: EBIT is expected to be 1.8 billion and profit at 1.3 billion. Poste Italiane also confirms the distribution of an interim dividend relating to the 2021 results of € 0.185 (+ 14% on the year).

Energy debut confirmed

Looking at the various sectors, growth continues in all sectors of the parcel business and the recovery of revenues from correspondence; there is constant growth in payments and mobile while financial and insurance services are supported by solid performance of the distribution network. Total financial assets amounted to € 582 billion, above the objectives set for 2021. Among the foreseeable objectives of management, the group, explains the note, will continue the path of evolution of the offer with the entry into the market of energy expected in 2022 and with the development of the strategic segments of parcels, e-money and protection.

The group benefits from the country’s recovery

«We have achieved solid results, in the context of a continuous improvement of the Italian economy, with all our activities that have regained even more momentum in growth compared to the phase before the pandemic, demonstrating the validity of our diversified business model. In this scenario, we remain focused on balancing cost efficiency and investments aimed at seizing growth opportunities ”, commented Matteo Del Fante, CEO of Poste Italiane.