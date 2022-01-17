Generali: Bardin leaves the Board of Directors for choices and modalities on the list – Economy

Romolo Bardin, independent director of Generali and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees; for Investments; for strategic operations; for Related Party Transactions, he communicated his resignation from the board.

Bardin, managing director of Delfin of Leonardo Del Vecchio, motivated his resignation, which follows those of Francesco Getano Caltagirone “referring to the operating procedures and to some choices of the Board and of the Committees in which he participates, with particular regard to the process of forming the list of the BoD”, according to what is read in a note from Generali.

“I regret the decision taken by Dr. Bardin. I want to reiterate, also on this occasion, that the company has always conducted its business according to criteria of absolute transparency and rigorous fairness, in the interest of all stakeholders. to which I confirm we have always adhered to in relations with all directors, without exception and on every occasion “is the response of the president of Generali, Gabriele Galateri of Genola.

Del Vecchio’s Delfin holds a 6.618% stake in Generali’s share capital, according to the note from the insurance company announcing the resignation of Romolo Bardin from the Board of Directors. At the last update, the share of the agreement with Caltagirone and the Crt Foundation, on 5 January, was on the whole equal to 16.13%.

The story comes alive a few days ago with the resignation of Caltagirone. When the duelists officially took the field. With Caltagirone’s exit from the board and from the social offices, with an abundant 8% of the Lion, the game, in fact, officially started. The most significant shareholder after Mediobanca (17.2% of voting rights) now has de facto free hands, with possible formal appeals to Consob, which sends the answers on the dossier and ultimately also to the Courts. But above all, it can still rise, up to the 10% threshold, without communicating it to the market. It is no longer a relevant or related part and for Piazzetta Cuccia it is certainly not convenient to have an engineer who can grow up indoors. The pact with Del Vecchio and the CRT foundation is in fact already abundant at 16% of the Lion: another two percent would shift many balances. By obliging Mediobanca to carry out other operations along the lines of the recent securities lending, not very easy.

Then there is the unknown factor Benetton, which owns almost 4% of Generali. So far they have been neutral and Alessandro, the new president of the family holding, has spoken of “discontinuity”, at the moment referring only to within the group. However, there remains a quota which, if moved to one of the two fields, could decide the fate of the match. The meeting at the end of April is not so far away and we are starting to think about the lists for the board, with Generali having called the Board meeting for Tuesday. On the agenda, according to what is learned, also the possible replacement of Caltagirone and time of Bardin, but the close expiry of the organism could prevent a co-option for a few months. The next board of directors of the Leone will begin above all to deal with the ‘long list’, which must soon become the one that could be presented by the Board itself for its renewal.