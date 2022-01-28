Generali, Caltagirone leaves the agreement and presents its own list for the board of directors Corriere.it

In a letter sent to the CEO of Delfin, Romolo Bardin, and to the president of the Crt Foundation, Giovanni Quaglia – the companies with which Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone is the first private shareholder of Generali, the Caltagirone group explains that it believes that the function to which the pact was preordained, that is encourage the consultation of the parties in view of the decisions to be taken on the occasion of the next Generali meeting. With regard to the presentation of majority or minority lists, no commitment was made, nor with regard to the vote in the assembly of the Lion. In this regard, the Caltagirone group has decided to present its own list for the renewal of the board of directors. The note reads: The companies of the Caltagirone group have reached the decision to submit their own list for the renewal of Assicurazioni Generali’s board of directors, although no unambiguous determination has yet been made regarding the promotion of a so-called “long” or “short” list. These are the reasons behind the decision to dissolve from the consultation commitments.

The will to pursue their own strategies of the Caltagirone group

The purpose expressed in the agreement, the letter still reads, concerned more a close informative collaboration – also through constructive dialogue with the company’s bodies and its strategic partners – with a view to a more profitable and effective management of the company. The company never showed any real willingness to compare with the aims shared by the parties. An example is the will to confirm the CEO Philippe Donnet, which was made known before and regardless of any adequate interlocution and moreover before the approval of the procedure, very reprehensible in its contents, for the presentation of a list of the board, a choice that does not supported by any justified motivation. Furthermore, it should be noted that Generali ignores the requests for change shared by the parties to the agreement and has presented a plan in the wake of the management carried out up to now and considered unsatisfactory by the agreement itself. Despite this, allegations continue to be circulated in the press about different and further objectives that the paciscants would have intended to pursue. This is why the decision to immediately withdraw from the agreement: by the Caltagirone group for pursue their own strategies and pre-choose their own voting and exercise policies of the prerogatives of shareholder in an open way to comparison with the market and the generality of investors.