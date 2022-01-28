Generali, Caltagirone leaves the agreement: he will present his list

Listen to the audio version of the article

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone withdraws from the consultation agreement on Generali and presents his own list for the board of directors of the company. The companies of the group headed by the Roman entrepreneur adhering to the agreement with Delfin and Fondazione Crt, and which today collects over 16% of the capital of Leone, have communicated to the other two parties the “unilateral and immediate” withdrawal from the agreement .

In a letter sent to Delfin and Crt, the Caltagirone group underlined that it believes “the function to which the pact was intended is now obsolete”, that is “to favor consultation of the parties in view of the decisions to be taken at the next Generali meeting”.

On the other hand, no commitment was made with regard to the presentation of majority or minority lists, nor with regard to the vote in the Lion’s assembly. The Caltagirone group has thus decided to present its own list for the renewal of the board of directors “although no unambiguous determination has yet been made regarding the promotion of a long or short list”.

The purpose expressed in the agreement, as explained in the letter, was a closer informative collaboration – also through constructive dialogue with the company’s bodies and strategic partners – with a view to a more profitable and effective management of the company.

It should be added that Generali never found “any effective willingness to compare with the aims shared by the pact members”. For example, the desire to confirm the CEO Donnet “was made known before and regardless of any adequate interlocution and moreover before the approval of the procedure, highly reprehensible in its contents, for the presentation of a board list, a choice that does not is supported by no justified motivation “. Generali, it is underlined, “ignores the requests for change shared by the parties to the agreement and has presented a plan in the wake of the management carried out up to now” and considered by the agreement itself to be “unsatisfactory”. Nonetheless, it should be noted, allegations continue to be circulated in the press about various and further objectives that the paciscants would have intended to pursue. Hence the decision to immediately withdraw from the agreement by the Caltagirone group to “pursue its own strategies and pre-choose its own voting policies and exercise of shareholder prerogatives in an open way to confront the market and the generality of investors”.