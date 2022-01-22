Generali, Consob confirms: “The presentation of the list of the board of directors is a legitimate practice”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Consob launches the final version of the call for attention to the list of the Board of Directors in the light of the contributions of 15 subjects – associations, law firms and companies – collected in the consultation with the market carried out in December in response to the questions posed by Caltagirone for the current game on Generali .

He clarifies that the presentation of the list of the Board of Directors is a legitimate practice and the changes compared to the first version are few: some changes concern details on pre-meeting transparency and on the role of independents.

The critical aspects

Consob acknowledges that “the presentation of a list by the board of directors – in addition to the risks of self-referentiality and self-perpetuation also highlighted in Anglo-Saxon governance systems with dispersed ownership – may present some risks, more evident in companies with concentrated ownership and especially in the presence of of controlling shareholders, in terms of lack of transparency in the process of selecting candidates and forming the list, with the consequent possible alteration of the mechanisms for correct competition between lists “.

The Commission also notes that “there could also be risks of incorrect identification of the persons acting in concert”, which “could also be configurable links between lists” and also that the “possible opacity of the process of identifying the candidates to be included in the list of the board could affect the correct identification of related parties of listed companies “.

The call for attention

Following these considerations, Consob first of all underlines “the importance of ensuring the widest transparency and documentability of the candidate selection process, also through adequate minutes of the meetings of the BoD and any committees involved, which clearly and motivated the process that leads to the choice of specific candidates “, emphasizing in particular” the role of the independent members of the board of directors “.