Generali, Consob split and Paolo Savona counterattacks (on Twitter): “It is not I who hold the authority in check, it is the opposite”

The story General breaks the Consob. Which is now preparing to launch the final version of the recommendation on the boards of directors after having collected and reworked what emerged from the “consultation”With the market launched following the questions posed by the group Caltagirone, which also related to the Generali securities loan carried out by Mediobanca. The document will be ready on Saturday or Monday at the latest. Meanwhile, the different positions within the Commission and between the five-member body and its offices, about which he wrote The paper in an article entitled Not just Generali. So Savona holds Consob hostagethey pushed the 85-year-old president Paolo Savona to an unprecedented self-defense via Twitter.

“I am not the one who is keeping it in check Consobbut it’s the old Consob to keep Savona in check. The eternal is in progress struggle between conservation and innovation on which the future of Italy is being played “, wrote the number one of the Commission former Minister of European Affairs in response to the newspaper according to which it has so far been” a uncertain referee“In a decisive game like the one being played on Generali and his mood” has become – gradually – more and more changeable. And therefore less and less decipherable. Dangerous thing if you drive the authority that oversees the market and protects investors“.

On the table of the authority, as regards the dossier of the Lion of Trieste, two issues in particular: the legitimacy of a list of the outgoing board of directors and the securities lending with which Mediobanca it reached 17.2% of Generali’s voting rights for the shareholders’ meeting on 29 April (the latter issue remained unanswered). Topics brought to the attention of the supervisory authority by the agreement between Francesco Gaetano CaltagironeLeonardo Del Vecchio and Crt Foundationbut on which the authority will not express itself closely.

In the meeting on Wednesday, Consob instead examined the work done on the board of directors’ list by its own Corporate governance division who collected the market positions, made their own observations and proposed what to accept and what not. It is now a question of adjusting some recommendations contained in the draft that valued the independent directors and imposed rules for the procedure to be followed in drawing up the list. The basic consideration was that 52 companies listed in Italy have statutes that contemplate the list of the board of directors and 11 have already made use of them: it is therefore a practice that is not prohibited.

In the meantime, a new sale of shares from De Agostini as part of the disengagement announced last November which will not, however, prevent the group from voting in the shareholders’ meeting alongside Mediobanca with the initial stake. De Agostini, who meanwhile announced the passing of the baton from the CEO Lorenzo Pellicioli, who will become president, a Marco Salahad 1.44% of the Lion and fell to 0.91% after a new sale of shares made on January 17th.