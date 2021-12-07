Generali goes up with a rumor against the plan. What’s boiling in the pot?

Generali started the week with good progress in the wake of the rumors related to the move that the pact had in mind.

Good start to the week for Generali which, in the wake of the positive pitch of the Ftse Mib, gained ground again today, climbing for the second session in a row.

Generali in a good rise following the Ftse Mib

The stock, after gaining almost a percentage point last Friday, managed to do much better today, stopping at € 18.61, not far from the top intraday, with an advantage of 2.31% and over 6.5 million. shares traded, above the average of the last 30 days of approximately 5.4 million.

Generali: rumor about the Del Vecchio-Caltagirone counter-plan

Generali today came under the lens of the market in the wake of some press indications.

As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the shareholders adhering to the consultation agreement, Del Vecchio, Caltagirone and Fondazione CRT, which reached 15.17% on 2 December, will illustrate their growth strategy for Generali and an alternative management team. after the presentation of the company’s business plan on 15 December.

According to rumors, the development of managed savings and in particular of Banca Generali, 51% owned by Generali, would be at the center of the counter-plan that will be presented by the parties.

The latter would criticize the current management for not having seized external growth opportunities.

Generali: the view of Equita SIM

Equita SIM analysts believe that, in the current context of low interest rates, the plan that will be presented by the management of Generali on 15 December will also focus significantly on the growth of both private banking with Banca Generali and, above all, on asset management, a division that has shown high growth rates over the last 3 years, also thanks to the multi-boutique strategy pursued by the group.

Meanwhile, the view of the Milanese SIM does not change, which maintains a cautious view of Generali, with a “hold” recommendation and a target price of 19.5 euros.