Generali, here are the Consob stakes

Consob gives the go-ahead for the presentation of the list of the board of directors by the outgoing board of Generali, despite the question marks raised by Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone (who owns 8.04% of the Leone) are still awaiting an answer, and warns: the “call for attention” has no regulatory value and does not impose obligations or recommendations. Although the doctrine considers the list of the board of directors to be “admissible”, Consob’s considerations, pending regulation, “disregard any assessment of the legitimacy of the faculty provided for in the bylaws”. The warning, therefore, “intends to draw the attention of listed companies and their shareholders to certain measures of transparency and conduct”. In Trieste they expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the consultation, which was attended by 15 subjects following the publication, at the beginning of December, of a first version of the document. Even Ania reiterated that “Consob’s conclusions appear to be acceptable”.

The game is far from closed in the opinion of the pact members – Caltagirone, Leonardo Del Vecchio and Fondazione Crt at 16.2% – who contest the choice of the board of directors’ list, considering it an expression of Mediobanca alone (12.8% of the share capital and at 17 , 2% of voting rights) and note that the document does not enter into the specifics of the questions posed. In short, the atmosphere is hot ahead of the April 29 assembly.

With respect to December, Consob introduced an invitation to outline the various possible scenarios for the composition of the board and clarifying some points on the role of the chairman and lead independent director in the nomination committee “as coordinator of the entire process” and on the connection between lists for stem the risks of self-referentiality, self-perpetuation and lack of transparency. The spotlights are especially lit on the «risk of connection existing in the event of simultaneous presentation of the lists by the board of directors and by individual shareholders who are present on the same board in office and participate in the process of forming the board list». In the latter case, in the opinion of Consob, it appears “critical to participate in the stages of specific identification of candidates to be included in the list of the board of directors”. For this reason, the authority considers it “important” that “the shareholders who submit a list declare the absence of connections with the list of the board of directors”. The point was raised by Assogestioni which expresses two directors on the board of directors (including Roberto Perotti in the nominations committee). The association representing institutional investors (40% of the capital) requested that “a director independent of the issuer and of the shareholders who had presented his candidacy (as happens for those elected on the lists presented by institutional investors), may not configure a relevant connection with the list of the outgoing board ». A confirmation that does not seem to have arrived.

Yesterday Trieste received the go-ahead from the Indian Antitrust to increase its stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance (from 49 to 71%). The entry into the Indian market dates back to the era of Sergio Balbinot, a candidate according to rumors to lead the list of skaters in tickets with Patrizia Grieco against the current one to Philippe Donnet.