Generali, high voltage council after the resignation of Caltgirone and Bardin, representative of Del Vecchio

A hot meeting, which began in the early afternoon and is still ongoing, for the board of directors of Generali insurance. The councilors began the discussion in the early afternoon. Two less than the 13 expected since Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone And Romolo Bardin, man of the patron of Luxottica Leonardo Del Vecchio, have resigned in recent days. The sun 24 hours reports rumors of a step backwards of the councilor Sabrina Pucci, expression of the Crt Foundation. The official reasons for the backward step of Caltagirone and Del Vecchio are the differences on the way the group is managed but the move is actually strategic. Today’s board of directors must define the “long list” of candidates for the role of president and CEO to be submitted to the shareholders’ meeting scheduled for the next April 29. The whirlwind carousel of names: Paola Severino, Patrizia Grieco, Vittorio Grilli, Domenico Siniscalco, Sergio Balbinot, Matteo Del Fante, Lorenzo Pelliccioli. The current CEO of Poste Italiane Del Fante would be the name on which the Del Vecchio-Caltagirone duo focuses most decisively.

A conflict has been going on in the main Italian insurance group that has lasted for months. On the one hand, there is the historic majority shareholder of the Leone di Trieste, namely Mediobanca which, between direct shareholdings and “loaned” shares, presides over a share of the 17.2%. On the other, there are Caltagirone and Del Vecchio together with Crt Foundation with a share package of around 16%. In the middle of the Benettons (3.9%) with a position of neutrality that is not hostile to the two entrepreneurs. However, the disengagement from the Board of Directors allows Del Vecchio and Caltagirone to rake in other shares in silence. They can go up to 19.9% ​​without reporting it and thus overtake Mediobanca. The current management, the French Philippe Donnet as chief executive officer e Gabriele Galateri of Genola as president, he is an expression of piazzetta Cuccia which naturally supports him. Yesterday Galateri di Genola returned the remarks on the management of the group to the sender: ”The company has always conducted its business according to criteria of absolute transparency and rigorous fairness, in the interest of all stakeholders. These principles, which I confirm, have always been adhered to in relations with all directors, without exception and on every occasion ”, he affirmed.

Three days ago the VAT (Institute that supervises insurance companies) stated that it “is following this phase with great attention, interested in the proper functioning of the company and the market”. The Generali stock closed today up by 1.5% (compared to a drop in the index of 0.7%), in the last year the shares have risen by more than 30%, as have other European big names in the sector. The war drums do not displease the markets. Parallel battlefield is the same Mediobanca where Leonardo Del Vecchio is the largest shareholder with 18.9% and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone owns another 3%.