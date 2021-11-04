Business

Generali: merger with Cattolica in the second half of 2022

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

The Cattolica headquarters in Verona

The Cattolica headquarters in Verona

The Cattolica headquarters in Verona

The Cattolica headquarters in Verona

The work on Cattolica, Generali successfully closed now aims to integrate the Veronese company within it in the second half of 2022, laying the foundations for the synergies of the “wedding”, estimated at over 80 million euros when fully operational. The lineup provides for the preparation of merger projects by the boards of directors of the two companies. If IVASS gives its approval, the Cattolica shareholders’ meeting will decide on the merger, with Generali which, thanks to the 84.5% of the capital available to it, will be decisive. The shareholders of Cattolica who have not delivered their shares to the takeover bid will eventually find themselves as shareholders of Leone on the basis of an exchange ratio which may not include any premium.

Cattolica’s contribution to the growth of the Lion will become part of the strategic plan to 2024, being defined by management and which should arrive on the board’s table, to be discussed by November, in view of the presentation to the market on 15 December. . Generali will approve the 9-month results next week: analysts’ consensus estimates premiums of € 53.98 billion, operating income of € 4.24 billion and net income of € 2.13 billion.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Home bonus, discount on invoice and credit transfer remain: this is how the old reliefs beat the Superbonus

19 hours ago

Dacia Spring the best-selling electric car in Italy in October 2021

2 days ago

Sustainability report, only 1.76% of Italian companies present it

2 days ago

The 5 best sites to buy Bitcoin

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button