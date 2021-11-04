Generali: merger with Cattolica in the second half of 2022

The work on Cattolica, Generali successfully closed now aims to integrate the Veronese company within it in the second half of 2022, laying the foundations for the synergies of the “wedding”, estimated at over 80 million euros when fully operational. The lineup provides for the preparation of merger projects by the boards of directors of the two companies. If IVASS gives its approval, the Cattolica shareholders’ meeting will decide on the merger, with Generali which, thanks to the 84.5% of the capital available to it, will be decisive. The shareholders of Cattolica who have not delivered their shares to the takeover bid will eventually find themselves as shareholders of Leone on the basis of an exchange ratio which may not include any premium.

Cattolica’s contribution to the growth of the Lion will become part of the strategic plan to 2024, being defined by management and which should arrive on the board’s table, to be discussed by November, in view of the presentation to the market on 15 December. . Generali will approve the 9-month results next week: analysts’ consensus estimates premiums of € 53.98 billion, operating income of € 4.24 billion and net income of € 2.13 billion.