Generali rejected. Skaters in action: what surprises?

Generali retreats after a broker downgrade which is becoming more cautious now. Focus on the latest moves of the pact: what to expect?

A new session in decline for Generali which, after closing in the red on the eve of the day, is also losing ground today.

Generali down even today

The stock, after losing about half a percentage point yesterday, started trading in the red immediately today.

Generali has also recovered from the lows, but is confirmed in negative territory, presenting itself in the last minutes at 18.65 euros, with a decrease of 1.3% and over 2.8 million shares changed hands so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 4.8 million.

Generali sucked by Deutsche Bank. The rating goes down, the target price goes up

The stock falls in line with the Ftse Mib, affected by the rejection by Deutsch Bank, whose analysts have changed the recommendation on Generali from “buy” to “hold”, with a target price revised upwards from 18 to 19 euros .

The German bank nevertheless makes it known that it still has a positive view on insurance companies, highlighting that the increase in bond yields will have a positive impact on the company’s balance sheets.

Generali: the latest news on the shareholders’ agreement

Meanwhile, the latest news on the shareholders’ agreement between Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Leonardo Del Vecchio and the Crt Foundation also keeps attention on Generali.

From an extract of the agreement published on the Generali website, we learn that the aforementioned agreement has exceeded the threshold of 16%, rising precisely to 16.133% after the latest purchases by Del Vecchio and Caltagirone.

It should be remembered that the pact, whose birth dates back to 10% last September, will be able to play a decisive role at the meeting of generals scheduled for next April 29th.

Generali: agreement will present CEO and alternative plan to Donnet

This will be the event in which the new Board of Directors of the company will be appointed, remembering that the shareholders’ agreement is in breach of the current management.

The figure of CEO Donnet and the new business plan presented by Generali in mid-December are particularly criticized.

According to what Milano Finanza writes, in the coming weeks the pact should present a new plan and a new CEO, in view of the assembly at the end of April.