Generali, that’s why Caltagirone, Del Vecchio and Mediobanca clash for control of the company

An unprecedented share battle is underway for the control of Assicurazioni Generali, the main Italian financial company and one of the most important European insurance companies. Founded in December 1831 in Trieste where it still has its headquarters, it is worth about 30 billion euros on the stock exchange and is a true financial giant: present in 50 countries with 66 million customers, collects over 70 billion premiums, manages 664 billion assets and has 72,000 employees. In April 2022, the shareholders’ meeting must appoint the new board of directors, and this time there are two opposing sides that aim to win the scepter of command. Two of the main Italian entrepreneurs, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone (Cementir, Caltagirone Editore) and Leonardo Del Vecchio (EssilorLuxottica but also Mediobanca and Unicredit), historical shareholders of the group, have gradually climbed the Lion of Trieste (also called Generali from the name of his logo that incorporates the winged lion of San Marco) by purchasing shares on the market, together with almost 15% of the capital. On the other hand, there is the historical shareholder of reference, Mediobanca, which has 12.8% of the capital and has always played a decisive role in the choice of top management, also because about a third of the profits of the bank derives from Generali’s dividends. ‘business.

