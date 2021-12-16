Generali, the 2024 targets and the new dividend policy

In the three-year period 2022/2024, the insurance company aims to distribute an overall amount between 5.2 billion and 5.6 billion euros to its shareholders

The board of directors of General approved the new strategic plan for the three-year period 2022/2024. The plan envisages achieving sustainable growth both through key activities and through new types of business.

The plan is based on three strategic pillars:

pursue sustainable growth . In the Non-Life segment, Generali will continue to increase premiums written and maintain technical margins, improving its market share in segments with significant growth potential. In the Life segment, Leone di Trieste will continue to develop products with low capital absorption and technical profitability, increasing the collection of the unit-linked and protection lines and the range of ESG products, and further internalising the margins.

. In the Non-Life segment, Generali will continue to increase premiums written and maintain technical margins, improving its market share in segments with significant growth potential. In the Life segment, Leone di Trieste will continue to develop products with low capital absorption and technical profitability, increasing the collection of the unit-linked and protection lines and the range of ESG products, and further internalising the margins. improve the earnings profile . Generali will continue to improve the profile and profitability of the Life business, continuing the process of optimizing existing portfolios to reduce capital absorption and improve operating results. In Asset Management, the Lion of Trieste will continue to invest in the ability to develop and distribute products – including expansion into private assets – to increase the size of the segment and generate an additional € 100 million in revenues from third parties.

. Generali will continue to improve the profile and profitability of the Life business, continuing the process of optimizing existing portfolios to reduce capital absorption and improve operating results. In Asset Management, the Lion of Trieste will continue to invest in the ability to develop and distribute products – including expansion into private assets – to increase the size of the segment and generate an additional € 100 million in revenues from third parties. drive innovation. Generali aims to increase customer value through the “Life Partner” consulting model, expanding digital consulting capabilities and establishing an omnichannel approach across all distribution channels. Furthermore, the Lion of Trieste will invest in the development of shared platforms, in new skills in the use of data and in a greater adoption of smart automation and artificial intelligence technologies, which should lead to a reduction in costs and further operational efficiency. , with a benefit of 2.5-3.0 percentage points in the group’s cost / income ratio.

Under the plan, Generali will further strengthen its sources of income, increase the profitability of its Life business, invest € 1.1 billion in digital and technology transformation, increase third-party revenues in the Asset Management segment and further improve its efficiency.

Furthermore, during the three-year period, Generali will continue its commitment to sustainability, with the constant aim of having a positive impact in the social, environmental and for all stakeholders.

In this regard, the commitments on sustainability are part of the plan, including the growth in premiums deriving from sustainable products by 5% -7% on average per year to 2024 and the complete integration of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) criteria. in direct investments of the company’s separate management portfolio by 2024.

On a financial level, Generali’s strategic plan translates into one growth in earnings per share in the order of 6-8% on average per year in the period 2021/2024 (normalized rate for the impact of capital gains and losses deriving from acquisitions and disposals).

During the three-year period i net cash flows available to the parent company should exceed € 8.5 billion, while discretionary free cash flow to be reinvested in initiatives aimed at profitable growth and value creation (including M&A transactions in the insurance business and asset management) is indicated between 2, 5 billion and 3 billion euros.

Finally, Generali’s strategic plan expects an increase in dividends (subject to the absence of impeding regulatory recommendations): in the three-year period 2022/2024 the insurance company aims to distribute an overall amount between 5.2 billion and 5.6 billion euros to its shareholders, compared to the 4.5 billion allocated in the three-year period 2019/2021.



