Generali, the vice president Caltagirone resigns: “I opposed”. Galateri: «Maximum transparency» – Corriere.it

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone leaves the vice-presidency and the board of Generali after 12 years at the top of the insurance company of which he is one of the largest shareholders with 8%. It is the sensational turning point but also a direct consequence of the break in the shareholding structure which took place for months, with Caltagirone having entered into a consultation agreement with Leonardo Del Vecchio and the Crt Foundation, which is worth over 16% of the capital and faces the first Mediobanca shareholder. , with 17.2% of voting rights, 4 of which were borrowed specifically for the April shareholders’ meeting which will have to renew the board of directors.

«Me, opposed». Galateri’s reply: “We are always correct” The break is clear. And heavy are the accusations, which, however, already yesterday evening the president of the company, Gabriele Galateri, flatly rejected. “This decision was motivated by the resigning director” – reports the note from the company released yesterday after 11pm – “recalling a picture in which his person would be” clearly opposed, prevented from making his own critical contribution and to ensure adequate control ” “. Caltagirone accuses the board’s “working methods”, in particular for the presentation and approval of the strategic plan (which would have been delivered to the directors a few hours before the discussion), for the procedure for the “board list” to be part of the outgoing board; the «methods of application of the legislation on privileged information; information on relations with the media and with significant shareholders, even if they hold equity investments below the significance thresholds “. In the same note, Galateri’s clear reply: «I express deep regret and surprise for the decision taken by cav. Caltagirone. The reasons given can only be categorically rejected as the company has always conducted its business according to criteria of absolute transparency and rigorous fairness, also in relation to the work for the presentation of a list for the renewal of the board, of which it has constantly informed the supervisory authorities. vigilance. The aforementioned principles were adhered to in relations with all the directors, without exception and on every occasion “.



The fight on the board list In recent months, the pact members have repeatedly raised the issue of their lack of involvement in the council’s decision-making process. The choice of Caltagirone would therefore express the will – but also the possible legal strategy – to distance itself from the board, which in September decided by a majority to present a list for the renewal of the board, re-nominating the CEO Philippe Donnet for a third term. . A decision that Caltagirone in particular contested in various ways, both by voting against and by submitting a complaint to Consob regarding the procedure followed and the very possibility that the outgoing board could present a list, given that it is an option not regulated by law .

The alternative list What will happen now? The resignation accelerates the presentation of an alternative list to that of the board, considered by Caltagirone and Del Vecchio and Crt in reality an expression of Mediobanca alone. Also on the basis of Consob’s observations, leaving the board will allow Caltagirone to present its own list without risking accusations of a “concert” with the board’s list. In reality, the orientations of Donnet and Caltagirone, Del Vecchio and Crt could not be more different: the business plan presented in December by the French CEO was not liked by the pacts, who highlight how the stock remained in fact unchanged, even if the analysts they expressed favorable opinions on the strategy.

