Generali’s weak phase could very soon give way to the running of the bulls

As discussed in the previous report prepared by our Research Department, the last few months, and most likely also the next ones, have been characterized by the ongoing struggle between the two factions (Mediobanca and the consortium led by Leonardo Del Vecchio) clashing for control of the Trieste insurance company.

Recently, for example, Francesco Caltagirone has further increased his stake to 7.19% which rises to 7.258% also taking into account the share of the associated company Aqua Campania.

The tension around the Trieste insurance giant did well for the prices which in the last year had a performance of more than 30% and also higher than the average of the reference sector.

From a valuation point of view, the stock is doing very well with an estimated fair value of € 22.50 per share. In addition, the company enjoys attractive earnings multiples. With a P / E ratio of 10.34 for 2021 and 10.04 for 2022, the company is among the cheapest on the market. Finally, Generali Assicurazioni is among the most undervalued listed companies in Piazza Affari with an enterprise value to sales ratio of 0.45 for the year 2021.

To further support the solidity of the company and an investment in the stock came the opinion of Fitch. The rating agency Fitch has announced that it has raised its rating on the financial solidity (Insurer Financial Strength – IFS) of Generali to “A” from “A-“. The agency also improved its credit rating (Issuer Default Rating – IDR) to “A” from “BBB +”. The outlook remains positive on both ratings.

Generali’s phase of weakness could very soon give way to the running of the bulls: the indications of the graphical analysis

The title Generali Insurance (MIL: G) closed the session on 10 December at € 18.50, down by 0.46% compared to the previous session.

Weekly time frame

The current trend on the stock is bullish, but for some weeks now the prices have been compressed within the range of € 17.415 – € 19.100. Only the break of one of these two levels could give direction to the prices.

It should be noted that recently there was a signal to buy the Swing Indicator, which is still in progress, so that the phase of weakness of Generali could very soon give way to the running of the bulls.

On the upside, the objectives are those indicated in the figure with the maximum extension of the rise in the 23.51 euro area (III price target).

On the downside, on the other hand, descents are possible up to € 14.689 (I target price). Only the break of this level, however, would definitively reverse the downward trend.