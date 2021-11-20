Generals down: here are who buys and who sells shares

Generali travels in the red after Caltagirone’s latest move, while some rumors speak of a possible sale of shares. From whom?

About an hour after the close of today’s trading, the session of Generali continues to decline, defending itself slightly better than the Ftse Mib.

Generali falls after yesterday’s flat closing

The stock, after closing yesterday’s session on parity, today started trading in decline and subsequently managed to reverse the course and attempt a rise, only to go back

In the last few minutes, Generali presents itself at € 18.645, with a decrease of 0.64% and approximately 3 million shares changed hands so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 5 million.

The stock remains under the lens in the wake of the latest news related to shareholder movements.

Generali: Caltagirone still buys shares

From an internal dealing it was learned that Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone went shopping again and bought other Generali shares.

In detail, the purchase concerns 3.65 million shares and this has led to an increase in Caltagirone’s stake to 7.19%, but the stake rises to 7.258% also taking into account the stake in the associated company Aqua Campania.

Generali: rumor about a possible move by the de Agostini Group

Some rumors speak instead of a possible sale of Generali shares: according to what reported by Il Sole 24 Ore and Repubblica, the de Agostini Group, a shareholder of Generali with a 1.4% stake, is considering the possibility of enhancing its share. in the company.

However, according to press articles, a transfer method is being studied which would guarantee the possibility of exercising voting rights in view of the April 2022 meeting that will appoint the new Board of Directors.

Equita SIM points out that rumors indicate de Agostini as favorable to the presentation of the list by the current board.

Pending news, the Milanese SI maintains a cautious view on Generali, with a “hold” recommendation and a target price of 19.5 euros.