“Generation crisis” in sight due to lack of natural gas in EcoEléctrica

The current round of blackouts due to a generation deficit will persist, at least, until the cogenerator Ecoelectricin Peñuelas, get natural gasbecause its available inventory allows it to operate until tomorrow, Saturday.

EcoEléctrica was affected by breakdowns related to the passage of the hurricane fiona 26 days ago. Although unit #2 of the Aguirre plant, in Salinas, also suffered breakdowns as a result of the cyclone, which is why it had been under repair for several weeks, the Electric Power Authority (AEE) reported that it managed to turn it on and synchronize it at 7:31 pm on Thursday.

The expectation of the public corporation was that said unit would be reconnected “sometime today”, indicated an internal source. However, it came into operation on Thursday night, with an initial generation of 61 megawatts. PREPA indicated that, under ideal conditions, the unit is capable of generating up to 450 megawatts, so it was possible that its start-up would help mitigate the generation deficit projected for last night.

The goal of reactivating Aguirre’s #2 unit had been postponed throughout the week, since the original plan was for it to be operational last Monday, according to PREPA itself.

In the case of EcoEléctrica, the cogenerator reported that the methane tanker unloading line, at the liquefied natural gas import terminal, which resulted in damage by Fiona, “has already been repaired.” “The energy production plant is operating reliably,” he said in writing, acknowledging, however, that his natural gas inventory is “enough” to operate until Saturday.

Given this, PREPA – together with fuel suppliers – is managing a methane tanker to be received “as soon as possible”, added EcoEléctrica.

Joshua Columbusexecutive director of PREPA, indicated that yesterday they were “in negotiations” with Naturgy and AES Puerto Rico to “achieve a commercial agreement” that allows a ship to be unloaded from the latter between today and tomorrow. By contract, Naturgy is the one who supplies natural gas to EcoEléctrica, but due to the damage caused by Fiona, the ship that was on the schedule could not unload and was diverted to another jurisdiction, he explained.

“If nothing out of our control happens, we will be able to have natural gas between today and tomorrow,” Colón told Telenoticias.

He added that, in parallel, EcoEléctrica – which can produce up to 540 megawatts – “is testing an alternating diesel combustion system”, which would allow it to burn that fuel if natural gas is not received. The tests had not finished last night.

AES at half capacity

To this fragile panorama, it was added yesterday that the plant of AES Puerto Ricoin Guayama, reduced its capacity to 50% due to “problems with its coal injection system,” PREPA reported.

The cogenerator explained, for its part, that the equipment was affected “in consequence by the past atmospheric event.”

According to Colón, who was not available for The new day“it is very likely” that AES Puerto Rico “is restored to normal” today.

Units #1 in Aguirre, #5 in Costa Sur (Guayanilla), #4 in Palo Seco (Cataño) and steam #5 and #6 in San Juan are also out of service, recalled, meanwhile, the director of Renewable Projects of LUMA Energy, Daniel Hernandez.

Because the demand exceeded the available generation, LUMA activated yesterday, at 4:24 pm, a first load relief, which left 25,000 customers without electricity in Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Carolina and San Juan.

According to Hernández, up to 80,000 subscribers would be affected last night by the blackouts, especially during peak hours of demand (between 8:00 and 9:00 pm). The relays, which would take place in a 90-minute rotation, would have ended at 11:00 p.m.

“If EcoEléctrica is not able to continue operating, it will certainly be a generation crisis in Puerto Rico, or until the other important units that are outside come in,” Hernández warned.