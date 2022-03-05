Generation Next: singers, actresses, writers, models, communicators… These are the artists who are reinventing the rules of the stage

One more year (and now there are three) we celebrate the arrival of

March 8, International Women’s Daywith our list of Spanish

Generation Next. They are the women who are going to change everything, the true leaders of the new generation. We have chosen the Spanish women who are proving that things can be changed with a lot of talent to

pave the way to a future full of possibilities. They are scientists, managers, activists, artists and athletes who have already amazed the world with their abilities and they will not stop doing so. We present to you the artists who are already opening paths in music, fashion, literature, cinema and social networks.

Almudena Amor / Actress 28 years old



After

study Advertisingat the age of 22 he decided that

I wanted to be an actress. “And that she was going to go for it all, but without forcing, very calm,” she explains. She started going to

acting classes and four years later he starred in his first film, Grandma. And everything sped up. The photos from Paco Plaza’s film caught the attention of Fernando León de Aranoa, who signed her up for The Good Boss.

The focus was already on her even before the Goya nomination for Best New Actress. “It’s been a few months of being out. Has been

moments of confusion and vertigo, but I have given myself permission to make mistakes and I have tried to take advantage of it to get to know myself better, “he says. Not winning the Goya sees it “almost as a relief.” “If you do a good job, it seems that you have to be number one, but sitting there I already saw myself as a winner.” And the future? “I start shooting in the spring. I only want

go on and work with good people.

Almudena poses with a Dsquared shirt, jacket and pants, both from Sportmax. The chain is from Aristocrazy and the rings are from Suot.

Inés Hernand / Communicator, 29 years old



Beyond Rigoberta Bandini and Chanel, it was the revelation of the Benidorm Fest. She got there after a year of “collecting things, I don’t know if they were fruitful,” she says, laughing. show host

Gene Playzon the young platform of RTVE, and of

various podcasts (We will come out better, Clowns and fire), and with almost 400,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares his

opinion on current affairs at high speed and with humor.

“I feel part of a generation that is

betting on change and is endorsed by an audience that shares a code». A lawyer by profession, she defines herself as

“digital communicator”, although, he points out, he is not ashamed of the word influencer. The boom of

benidorm fest things have not changed: «I continue to share a flat, I continue with the podcasts…». Yes, the attention has multiplied. And, although she knows how to manage it, she says that “one is never too prepared to receive or

much hate or much love». When asked what she aspires to, she doesn’t hesitate: “To have one job instead of combining nine.”

Inés wears a Hermès top and pants and Celine shoes; the necklaces and ring on the left are from Rabat; the other rings, by Suarez; and the bracelet, from Tiffany & Co.

Lucia Fernanda Carmona



Granddaughter of Pepe Habichuela and daughter of Antonio Carmona, the 26-year-old from Madrid had already started her

own solo project, continuing the updating of flamenco sounds. In recent months, it has also become an essential piece in the

direct and videos from the singer

C Tangana.

Clara Rochet



Winner of the

Goya for Best New Director for Libertad, this 34-year-old from Barcelona forms, together with Carla Simón, Pilar Palomero and Belén Funes, a stimulating batch of

young filmmakers who share an author’s sensibility and, in particular, the desire to transfer relegated stories of women to the screen.

Virginia Feito



With his first novel,

Mrs. Marchwritten in English and first published in the US, Feito (Madrid, 1988) has become the

great literary sensation. Among the thousands of avid readers of her is Elisabeth Moss, who has bought the rights to the future adaptation.

Africa Garcia



The

Sevillian model 20 years old debuted in the

international catwalk in September, by firms such as Loewe, Stella McCartney or Givenchy. Become one of the revelations of the season, she has paraded in the

Paris Haute Coutureand the IMG Models agency is already running a career that has only just taken off.

Sofia Blanco-Santos



At 32 years old, this woman from Santiago runs her

own architecture studio, from which he carries out projects on a different scale. Architect by the ETSAM and the Graduate School of Design of Harvard University, she considers that her profession “changes the way you see and understand the world”. Among her milestones, that David Chipperfield trusted her to design the

Bar do Porto de Corrubedoin A Coruna.

Theresa Solar



Two years after being a finalist for the Future Generation Prize awarded by the Pinchuk Foundation, this

plastic artist 1985, from Madrid with an Egyptian mother, has been one of the two Spanish women selected for the

Venice Biennale. “We have to continue working for the same market shares, but we artists have not had a better time,” she says.

Miriam Bonastre



Born in Barcelona in 1994, already

drew «my own stories, with their dialogues and their plots» before walking. Esther and her world and Conan, the barbarian were the first references of the author of Hooky, the

online comic which he posted weekly on Webtoon, where he reached 95 million unique views. In 2021, he released the first physical volume in the United States, which entered the list of

best selling graphic novels, and which in Spain is edited by Martínez Roca. In his case, independence continues to be non-negotiable: “I want to be on my own.”

Gemma Palace



Perhaps the name of Gemma Palacio (Benaguasil, 2000) is not entirely familiar, although if we refer to Consuelo, Ashley, Juanjo or her aliases on social networks,

Esperansa Grasia (not to be confused with the astrologer) things change. His

traditional humor show on TikTok, in which he shows the same situations in two families, one Spanish and the other from a US telefilm, he is followed by 1.6 million users.