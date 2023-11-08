Generation Z ‘Scrunch Face’ is the go-to selfie pose on Instagram

Move over “duckface,” there’s a new selfie pose you’ll be taking to Instagram in 2023. It has slanted eyes, a turned up nose, and a wrinkled expression that makes it look like you’re feeling something bad: meet “Scrunch Face.”

For years, “duckface” was a favorite expression by millennial selfie-takers.

@strawberrymilkmob ♬ Original Sound – StrawberryMilkMob

The signature “duckface” pose featured millennial icons like Kim Kardashian, sucking in her cheeks and pursing her lips to create a playful pout for the camera. This pose became so ubiquitous that the word duckface was added to English dictionaries in 2014.

However, according to TikToker @strawberrymilkmob, “scrunch face” is now Generation Z’s most popular pose in 2023 and has replaced the comparatively outdated Millennial duckface.

In a TikTok video, which has received over 1.1 million views and 123,000 likes, @strawberrymilkmob says: “Do you know how we always go through different stages of every girl’s face?” Then she shows how selfie takers used to do duckface pouts for the camera.

TikToker @strawberrymilkmob then shows Generation Z users posing like the photos and then proceeds to do the latest selfie trend: the scrunch face.

“This is the situation right now,” she says.

The TikToker then shows how to do the “scrunch face” – which involves a person scrunching up their nose and squinting their eyes while giving a playful cartoon-like smile to the camera.

This expression mimics the same “cute” face a person makes when they smell something bad but are also having “a lot of fun.”

‘you’re so right’

Viewers largely agreed with @strawberrymilkmob’s assessment of scrunch face overtaking duckface in popularity as a selfie pose.

“You’re absolutely right,” one viewer comments.

Another stunned social media user writes: “I didn’t even realize I was buying into this trend.”

In fact, browsing through social media, it’s clear that the scrunch face pose has become a favorite pose for the Generation Z icon. This expression has been popularized by celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, and most obviously TikTok star Addison Rae, whose selfies have made her the poster girl for the scrunch face trend.

In 2020, Vocal The scrunch face pose was discussed in an article about various examples of “TikTok Face” that are commonly seen in videos on the platform. The publication described the facial expression as one of many “little displays for comedy or cuteness, intended to add some extra flavor to the video.”

However, the recent popularity of the scrunch face in photography may be linked to trends in which Generation Z rejects the highly-edited, picture-perfect scenes they grew up seeing from their millennial counterparts.

The scrunch face trend is part of a shift by Generation Z away from taking innocent and conventionally attractive photos in favor of a more ironic and “casual Instagram” aesthetic. Young users are more attracted to photos that appear more candid, spontaneous and light-hearted.

But, while Generation Z’s selfies may seem far more informal, their photography is no less curated than that of their millennial predecessors.